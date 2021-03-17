You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some students to return to the classroom
0 comments

Some students to return to the classroom

  • 0
SELMA — When Fresno County moves into the red tier and Selma Unified School District secondary students can go back into the classroom,  less than half of the students will return to class. Those that choose to will remain on distance learning.
 
That’s what administrators said at the March 9 special meeting of district trustees.
 
When the numbers are right, trustees gave interim superintendent Dr. Marilyn Shepherd authorization to set the date to return to the classroom.
The earliest the secondary classes could open is March 22. The following week is spring break.
 
"I'm fine with having Dr. Shepard call it," said trustee Roger Orosco, who made the motion for the unanimous approval of giving the Interim Superintendent the authorization to set the date. “I trust Dr. Shepherd 100 percent. The best I've ever seen since I've been on this board."
 
"We've had a great opening of elementary schools," said Dr. Shepherd, who had visited all but one of the Elementary classrooms at the time of the board meeting. She was impressed with the way things went and thanked the staff.
 
The number of secondary students  requesting in-person classes appear to be a little low, according to board member Jennifer Winter.
 
Out of the high schools enrollment of 1725, District statistics showed only 650 requests for in-person classes while 1,075 remained on distance learning.
 
At Abraham Lincoln middle school, there were only 378 requests for in-person learning out of the enrollment of 960. District statistics showed 582 requests to remain on distance learning.
 
Only 49 of the 199 students at Heartland requested in classroom learning with 150 remaining on distance learning.
 
When the decision was to return to the in-person hybrid instruction in March 2021, a second survey appearance was conducted in February 2021.
Wayne Dixon reviewed the selection criteria for in-person instruction. the decision was made to honor the decisions of parents wishing for in-person instruction in November.
 
There are a total of 32 classes in the district with waiting lists. Jackson School had the most with 12 while Roosevelt and Indianola followed with seven. Wilson did not have any classes with waiting lists.
 
"We are having some constant changes right now," said Dixon.
 
"People are excited to have the kids back," said Dr Shepherd.
 
Selma High School principal Guillermo Lopez commented that he wanted to send out another survey but didn't want to cause any more confusion.
Trustees also heard a report on dates for an extended learning during the summer.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News