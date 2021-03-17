Some students to return to the classroom

SELMA — When Fresno County moves into the red tier and Selma Unified School District secondary students can go back into the classroom, less than half of the students will return to class. Those that choose to will remain on distance learning.
That’s what administrators said at the March 9 special meeting of district trustees.
When the numbers are right, trustees gave interim superintendent Dr. Marilyn Shepherd authorization to set the date to return to the classroom.
The earliest the secondary classes could open is March 22. The following week is spring break.
"I'm fine with having Dr. Shepard call it," said trustee Roger Orosco, who made the motion for the unanimous approval of giving the Interim Superintendent the authorization to set the date. “I trust Dr. Shepherd 100 percent. The best I've ever seen since I've been on this board."
"We've had a great opening of elementary schools," said Dr. Shepherd, who had visited all but one of the Elementary classrooms at the time of the board meeting. She was impressed with the way things went and thanked the staff.
The number of secondary students requesting in-person classes appear to be a little low, according to board member Jennifer Winter.
Out of the high schools enrollment of 1725, District statistics showed only 650 requests for in-person classes while 1,075 remained on distance learning.
At Abraham Lincoln middle school, there were only 378 requests for in-person learning out of the enrollment of 960. District statistics showed 582 requests to remain on distance learning.