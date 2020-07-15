SHS athletic trainer adjusts to the new normal

SELMA - When Selma High resumed athletics, the coaches and athletes weren’t the only ones adjusting to guidelines.
Selma High School athletic trainer Christian Galindo had a significant role in the school’s summer workouts, checking the athletes’ temperature and conducting a pre-workout screening whenever they arrived for football or volleyball practices.
Galindo said the guidelines provided a different setting than what he’s used to, but he was ecstatic to be back at work after Selma Unified School District shut down athletics and student-related activities in March.
“I enjoy it, I could not wait to get back,” Galindo said. “When the [shutdown] happened in March, we were back the next week. We were making sure everything was in order if we did get to come back in the next two weeks that they had said.”
On Sunday, Selma High officially canceled all further practices until the release of the CIF’s decision regarding fall sports on July 20. The Enterprise Recorder interviewed Galindo prior to SHS making that decision.
During Galindo’s return to work, his typical workday was 10-11 hours, which started at 6 a.m. to prepare for Selma’s football workouts and left campus either at noon or 1 p.m. after the final pod departed.
Galindo returned to campus at 3:30 before the first pod of volleyball began their session and he was officially done for the day at 7:30 p.m. after the final pod left.
“I’ll get all the things ready for practice as far as water, my bag, my emergency equipment,” Galindo said. “I’ll do a little bit of treatment here and there and after that, I’ll go setup by the pool with my computer and thermometer and my mask and I’ll screen kids until about 7:50 a.m. After that I drive around to the different areas to make sure everything is okay.”
The Varsity football pods finished around 9 a.m. and the first junior varsity pod arrived at 9:30 a.m. with workouts finishing at noon. Varsity and JV each had their own separate pods for both sports.
Each football pod arrived 15 minutes apart from each other with the first one arriving at 7 a.m. Galindo said if any athlete had a temperature above 100.3, he had to send that person home.
He added that he didn’t send anyone home for any symptoms related to COVID-19.
After each football pod uses the weight rooms, Galindo said the athletes would wipe down the equipment, but he still had to clean after they left. He used a disinfectant fogger to sanitize and clean the equipment. Football was the only team that used the weight room.
Before each volleyball practice, Galindo had to clean the benches, the balls and the doors.
Galindo said the cleaning process for both weight rooms would take him 10 minutes with the fogger. Without the fogger, it took him 20 minutes each to clean and sanitize both weight rooms.
“Anything that can get touched throughout the day, even things that can’t get touched, I spray the whole floor no matter what,” Galindo said. “Even if it’s the last corner of where nobody goes, I still spray it. I wipe down all the handles, all the water stations.”
At every practice, Galindo was in charge of the refill station, which was located on his golf cart that he drove around campus.
“Every time a kid needs water, I’ll have to put my mask on, sanitize my hands and put my gloves on and fill up their bottle for them,” Galindo said. “I think that’s the biggest thing I do for the kids right now besides the screening and cleaning.”
While Galindo was working long hours, he would study and do homework during his break between football and volleyball practices. Galindo is currently pursuing his masters degree and is taking online classes at Concordia University of Chicago. He’s studying applied exercise science with an emphasis on human movement science. He’s hoping to earn his masters degree next July.
Galindo’s treatment toward athletes was different, as he had two athletes in his room while he usually has enough space for four. There were times he had an athlete wait outside the room while it was at capacity. Whenever someone entered and exited his room, Galindo require them to wash their hands.
One of the most important things for Galindo was wearing a mask around the athletes and coaches. Whenever he was conducting treatment, he wore masks and gloves and he required athletes to enter his room with a face covering.
“If we get close to each other, I make the kids wear the masks,” Galindo said. “I tell them ‘It’s not because it’s comfortable, but it’s for everybody’s safety so we could get things back to normal.’”
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!