SHS athletic trainer adjusts to the new normal

SELMA - When Selma High resumed athletics, the coaches and athletes weren’t the only ones adjusting to guidelines.

Selma High School athletic trainer Christian Galindo had a significant role in the school’s summer workouts, checking the athletes’ temperature and conducting a pre-workout screening whenever they arrived for football or volleyball practices.

Galindo said the guidelines provided a different setting than what he’s used to, but he was ecstatic to be back at work after Selma Unified School District shut down athletics and student-related activities in March.

“I enjoy it, I could not wait to get back,” Galindo said. “When the [shutdown] happened in March, we were back the next week. We were making sure everything was in order if we did get to come back in the next two weeks that they had said.”

On Sunday, Selma High officially canceled all further practices until the release of the CIF’s decision regarding fall sports on July 20. The Enterprise Recorder interviewed Galindo prior to SHS making that decision.

During Galindo’s return to work, his typical workday was 10-11 hours, which started at 6 a.m. to prepare for Selma’s football workouts and left campus either at noon or 1 p.m. after the final pod departed.

Galindo returned to campus at 3:30 before the first pod of volleyball began their session and he was officially done for the day at 7:30 p.m. after the final pod left.

“I’ll get all the things ready for practice as far as water, my bag, my emergency equipment,” Galindo said. “I’ll do a little bit of treatment here and there and after that, I’ll go setup by the pool with my computer and thermometer and my mask and I’ll screen kids until about 7:50 a.m. After that I drive around to the different areas to make sure everything is okay.”