Selma track practices at new stadium, no set date for ribbon-cutting ceremony

Esraelian added that the track should officially be open to the public around the beginning of March. As for the track team being the first program to use the stadium for practice, Esraelian said he’s ecstatic about having a facility that accommodates their needs.

“This will now set the playing field and level the playing field with all of our competitors,” Esrealian said. “If there’s one program that has not have a level playing field, it’s track. For track to get a facility of this stature with all of the luxuries it has from the pits, the shot put, the discus, to have that, I really foresee our track team starting to blossom. It will take a few years, but our numbers, you’ll start seeing our running events start to increase and really build opposed to our field events. It’s going to be a huge attraction for getting our track numbers up.”

Esraelian said the shot put area is completed, but the discus station still needs to be sodded. The area won’t be sodded until early May, Esraelian said. The shot put and discus areas are placed in the north end of the stadium while the pole vault and high jump stations are located on the south end of the venue.