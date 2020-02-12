Selma track practices at new stadium, no set date for ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Selma High track team has been practicing at the newly renovated Staley Stadium for the past weeks with new equipment, which has head coach Alex Reyes ecstatic for the program’s future and the upcoming 2020 season.
“It’s amazing, it really is,” Reyes said. “The kids are happier. They’re going through rough workouts and no one is upset about it. They even commented to me ‘Hey, you look happier too coach.’ Granted, I have a baby now so I changed a little bit, but also, this is a beautiful facility.”
With the football and soccer teams playing games away from Selma during the 2019-20 academic year, the track team is the school’s first athletic program to use the brand new stadium. Besides having an all-weather grey and orange track to practice on, Reyes was impressed with the team’s new equipment that the school’s athletic department and the Selma Unified School District provided to the program.
“It was awesome to get hurdle carts, brand new hurdles, brand new blocks, obviously a beautiful track, the covers to the long jump and triple jump,” Reyes said. “Our hurdles are beautiful. Obviously, we have a great hurdler in Mia [Salinas], so she’ll be able to show out at our meets for that really well and hopefully bring some kids with her with that.”
With the season on the horizon, the Bears are expected to host two high school meets along with events for the Abraham Lincoln Middle School track team. Selma High will hold its meets on March 20 and April 24. The event in March is called the Selma High Invitational and the one in April has been named the Haskell Henson Invitational, in honor of the school’s long time cross country and track coach.
Reyes said 17 teams are scheduled to compete at the Selma High Invitational and 14-15 schools are slated to participate at the Henson Invitational.
“It’s good for the parents, they’ll be here to support their kids without them having to travel anywhere because a lot of the meets are 20-30 minutes away and sometimes farther,” Reyes said. “Of course, it’ll bring more revenue to the team so I could get more stuff for the kids, better jerseys, better equipment, spikes.”
Even though track season is set to begin soon, Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian said there is no set date for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, but there’s a possibility of holding one in the end of February.
When asked about the official completion date, Esraelian said it’s a question “that everybody wants to know.”
“To be 100% honest, when it's done, it’s done,” Esraelian said. “There’s just a lot of little punchless items at this point that they’re finishing up. Of course, that includes landscaping and basically that majority of that work around the buildings...the weight room, the snack bar, the flooring and the doors. So we’re rounding third and we’re heading home.”
“I know people have heard that a few times, but that’s the honest truth. I’m really optimistic by the end of February, we’ll be putting a bow on this project and that’s really exciting because it’s taken a few months longer than we anticipated, but in this industry of construction, it’s a lot more common than we know.”
Esraelian added that the track should officially be open to the public around the beginning of March. As for the track team being the first program to use the stadium for practice, Esraelian said he’s ecstatic about having a facility that accommodates their needs.
“This will now set the playing field and level the playing field with all of our competitors,” Esrealian said. “If there’s one program that has not have a level playing field, it’s track. For track to get a facility of this stature with all of the luxuries it has from the pits, the shot put, the discus, to have that, I really foresee our track team starting to blossom. It will take a few years, but our numbers, you’ll start seeing our running events start to increase and really build opposed to our field events. It’s going to be a huge attraction for getting our track numbers up.”
Esraelian said the shot put area is completed, but the discus station still needs to be sodded. The area won’t be sodded until early May, Esraelian said. The shot put and discus areas are placed in the north end of the stadium while the pole vault and high jump stations are located on the south end of the venue.
Before soccer playoff seedings were released on Saturday, Esraelian said hosting those games would depend on the team’s seedings and matchups. The Selma girls team will play in the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs as the No. 8 seed and will play the 9-seeded Reedley Pirates at the Immanuel Sports Complex on today at 6 p.m. The boys team played No. 6 Porterville on the road in the first round of the Division III playoffs on Tuesday (after press time). The Bears entered the postseason as the No. 6 season.
“At this point, it’s hard to say,” Esraelian said. “We’ll have to play it one game at a time.”
After the SUSD held a groundbreaking ceremony in January 2019, the stadium suffered several delays throughout the year including the installation of the LED lights, the all-weather track and the modular buildings.
Another delay that occurred recently was the installation of the fire alarm system at the stadium.
“Before you could hook up the new technology, you have to upgrade the new technology,” Esrealian said. “I know it sounds like I’m talking in computer language, but in essence, the fire system and the technology in the stadium was far advanced than what was existing. Part of the challenge was how are we going to upgrade and pull it to tie it all together. I’m not going to say that delayed the project, but it definitely presented some challenges.”
Once the stadium is ready to host athletic events, the newly renovated venue is expected to hold approximately 5,000 people and both sides will have accessible seating to accommodate attendees with disabilities. The venue will feature a plaza at both ends of the stadium and an air conditioned press box.
The bathrooms, snack bar and weight room will be located on the north end of the stadium and the plaza on that side will have an elated view to serve as alternate seating for guests. Another feature at the site includes three water faucets located throughout the stadium that also features a hydration station for attendees to refill either a standard water bottle or Hydro Flask.
Other community events that the new venue is expected to host are the Selma High 2020 Commencement ceremony and the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
“When you move into a new house, you want to put the furniture in it that’s relatively new,” Esraelian said. “It’s like we got the cake and now we have to put the frosting on it.”
