Selma takes advantage of Lemoore's miscues, win 5-1

SELMA - Before Selma started Central Sequoia League play this week, the Bears broke a three-game losing streak in a 5-1 win over Lemoore in the Central Valley Diamond Classic on Wednesday, March 4.
Jaycob Caldera earned the win for Selma (5-4) while the Bears only had one hit. Selma’s only hit was an Eddie Avalos single in the second inning.
The Tigers (5-4) had eight hits with one of those being a seventh-inning double - the game’s only extra-base hit of the afternoon. Lemoore also had two errors while the Bears provided solid fielding behind Caldera.
“They did really well,” Caldera said about Selma’s defense. “They were some balls here and there that they missed, but that’s just baseball. They did the best they could. I know they did. They always got my back so I trust them with my life.”
The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning by moving runners over on sacrifice bunts and taking advantage of a passed ball.
With no outs, Leo Arreguin and Avalos were moved from second and first on a bunt from Isaiah Gastelum. Caldera put Selma on the board with another bunt that scored Arreguin and moved Avalos to third.
In the next at-bat, designated hitter Andrew Duarte was looking for pitch to hit, but during his time at the plate, a pitch went past Lemoore catcher Anthony Zaragoza and Avalos slid into home plate to score. Duarte eventually advanced to first on a walk, but the inning ended after Brycen Carrasco flied out to center field. Arreguin walked to start the inning and Avalos reached base after he was hit by a pitch.
“We just had to get on anyway,” Avalos said. “Everyone battled up there.”
Aaron Aguilar relieved Caldera, who pitched four innings, and the former failed to record an out in the fifth. Aguilar only threw seven pitches, as he allowed four straight singles and a run. Allen McGhuey put the Tigers on the board on a bloop single.
After Aguilar struggled, Gastelum was called to the mound and he shut down Lemoore, forcing two consecutive ground balls to Carrasco, who retired a runner at home plate both times.
With the bases loaded, Gastelum got out of the inning and preserved a 2-1 lead after getting a ground ball that went to Avalos, who retired a runner going to third.
Gastelum continued to shut down the Tigers’ bast in the fifth inning, as he stuck out the side in the top of the frame.
“He shut the door,” Bears coach John Hollett Jr. said. “He’s done in the past. He did that last year. We tried to work him as a starter this year and I don’t feel like that’s been working for us so I think this is going to be his place. He’s going to end games.”
Selma added three runs in the sixth, as the Bears loaded the bases without a hit. Avalos was hit by a pitch for the second time, Gastelum drew a walk, and Caldera reached on an error. Lemoore’s pitching continued to struggle, as Duarte was hit by a pitch, causing Avalos to score.
Duarte would later end up on third and he would come across home on a balk. Selma’s other run came on Luke Tellez’s final at-bat after he reached on a fielder’s choice. Tellez was on first after Lemoore first baseman Daniel Foote couldn’t convert the double play. Caldera scored on the Tigers’ miscue.
Lemoore loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but a fly ball from Anfernee Murrieta ended the Tigers’ rally.
The Bears followed the victory with a 4-3 win over Golden West in their final game of the CVDC on Saturday, March 7. Selma ended the tournament at 3-4 and the tourney featured several games throughout the Valley.
Last season, the Bears finished 22-5 overall and finished the CSL at 10-2, which tied Immanuel for first place. It was a disappointing ending, as Selma was eliminated from the first round of the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs as the top seed. The Bears were upset 4-1 to No. 16 seed Templeton.
“I’m just hoping we make it as far as possible,” Caldera said on his expectations for this season. “Hopefully Valley...we’re just trying to make it as far as possible.”
Selma last played Central Valley Christian in a CSL road game on Tuesday (after press time). The Bears will host Summerville, a school from the Sac-Joaquin Section, in a non-league game on Friday at 4 p.m. Selma will return to CSL action at home against Dinuba on March 17.
