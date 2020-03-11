Selma takes advantage of Lemoore's miscues, win 5-1

SELMA - Before Selma started Central Sequoia League play this week, the Bears broke a three-game losing streak in a 5-1 win over Lemoore in the Central Valley Diamond Classic on Wednesday, March 4.

Jaycob Caldera earned the win for Selma (5-4) while the Bears only had one hit. Selma’s only hit was an Eddie Avalos single in the second inning.

The Tigers (5-4) had eight hits with one of those being a seventh-inning double - the game’s only extra-base hit of the afternoon. Lemoore also had two errors while the Bears provided solid fielding behind Caldera.

“They did really well,” Caldera said about Selma’s defense. “They were some balls here and there that they missed, but that’s just baseball. They did the best they could. I know they did. They always got my back so I trust them with my life.”

The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning by moving runners over on sacrifice bunts and taking advantage of a passed ball.

With no outs, Leo Arreguin and Avalos were moved from second and first on a bunt from Isaiah Gastelum. Caldera put Selma on the board with another bunt that scored Arreguin and moved Avalos to third.