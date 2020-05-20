Selma Stories: Trying to not be greedy

Are you like me, do you want it all?
Sure, I’m greedy. I want everything to be perfect.
I want the golf courses and the Pickleball, tennis and basketball courts to be open and all my friends playing. I want all of Selma’s stores and restaurants to be open and thriving, which means I want Save Mart and Office Max back, too.
I want to be able to go to movies and live theater and have a picnic in the park.
I want to play with my grandson and hug my church family.
I want all my friends and relatives to be back at work, gainfully employed and productive. And our children back in school, where they belong.
I want a haircut.
Oh, and I don’t want anyone else to get sick and die from COVID-19.
That’s it, that’s all I want. Simple, huh?
No, not so simple. And that’s where we all get into trouble trying to figure out this coronavirus “new reality.”
I am ready for our economy to open up, and it has started to. But we have to do it safely and wisely. Last time I checked, Selma’s virus numbers were still rising. And recent history tells us they won’t go down if we start to gather again.
Golf courses have opened, restaurants should be next. Major League Baseball hopes to begin again next month. Schools are weighing their options for the fall. All with eyes firmly fixed on safety sanctions.
If we do this right, we can continue to open in other areas. If we move too soon and too recklessly, and viral numbers peak, we could be shut down again through Christmas.
That would be a catastrophe no one wants.
So let’s take a ”safety first” approach as we patronize our local businesses, doing what we can to help open up our town, our county, our state and our nation. Let’s continue to mask up in public, maintain social distancing and keep our hands and faces clean.
Peace and grace to all of you. Stay safe.
And would someone send me a good video on self-haircutting?
Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” runs regularly in The Enterprise.
