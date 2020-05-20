Selma Stories: Trying to not be greedy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you like me, do you want it all?

Sure, I’m greedy. I want everything to be perfect.

I want the golf courses and the Pickleball, tennis and basketball courts to be open and all my friends playing. I want all of Selma’s stores and restaurants to be open and thriving, which means I want Save Mart and Office Max back, too.

I want to be able to go to movies and live theater and have a picnic in the park.

I want to play with my grandson and hug my church family.

I want all my friends and relatives to be back at work, gainfully employed and productive. And our children back in school, where they belong.

I want a haircut.

Oh, and I don’t want anyone else to get sick and die from COVID-19.

That’s it, that’s all I want. Simple, huh?

No, not so simple. And that’s where we all get into trouble trying to figure out this coronavirus “new reality.”