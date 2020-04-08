Selma Stories: Staying positive in crazy times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man walks into to a market with a mask on ...

No, that’s not the opening line of another stupid joke. This is a real story, and that man was me last weekend. I went to the grocery store wearing a mask, like the bandits of old, that covered everything on my face below my eyes.

It felt a bit strange. It also felt safe.

I tried not to make eye contact with anyone, lest I detect some kind of judgment as we collectively try to figure out how to survive in the wake of a deadly pandemic virus. I saw a few other folks with masks. Maybe they were smiling at me; I will never know.

My multicolored bandanna-style face covering was intended to keep a pathogen from infecting me. We have been reminded incessantly during the past month that those of us over-65 are “at risk” for disease transmitted by the coronavirus COVID-19.

These are uncertain times and everyone is trying to understand how to work, eat, pray, exercise, recreate, shop, study and just plain get by in a world where the rules seem to change every day.

“Shelter in place” appears to be the one constant piece of advice, and most of us are trying our best to obey. To do otherwise, we are told, would bring illness and death to more of our family, friends and neighbors.