Selma Stories: Staying positive in crazy times

A man walks into to a market with a mask on ...
No, that’s not the opening line of another stupid joke. This is a real story, and that man was me last weekend. I went to the grocery store wearing a mask, like the bandits of old, that covered everything on my face below my eyes.
It felt a bit strange. It also felt safe.
I tried not to make eye contact with anyone, lest I detect some kind of judgment as we collectively try to figure out how to survive in the wake of a deadly pandemic virus. I saw a few other folks with masks. Maybe they were smiling at me; I will never know.
My multicolored bandanna-style face covering was intended to keep a pathogen from infecting me. We have been reminded incessantly during the past month that those of us over-65 are “at risk” for disease transmitted by the coronavirus COVID-19.
These are uncertain times and everyone is trying to understand how to work, eat, pray, exercise, recreate, shop, study and just plain get by in a world where the rules seem to change every day.
“Shelter in place” appears to be the one constant piece of advice, and most of us are trying our best to obey. To do otherwise, we are told, would bring illness and death to more of our family, friends and neighbors.
I call it “keep on keeping on.”
But there is a price to pay for sticking with the program. It comes in the loss of our sanity, our freedom, our sense of community — and, of course, damage to our economy.
This weekend will be especially disappointing for families who fill our parks during Easter weekend. The City of Selma is removing tennis/Pickleball nets, basketball rims and picnic tables and putting tape barriers around playground equipment to discourage groups of people congregating at the city parks. The message is clear: You can walk in the park, but large groups are not allowed. (As a member of the city Parks/Rec commission, this saddens me; but it is the right move at this time.)
Given all the restrictions, I have appreciated during the past few weeks the folks who have brightened our days with music, comedy and inspirational messages.
With a nod to those among us striving to maintain our sense of humor and humanity as we hunker in our bunkers, here are a few favorites that have warmed my soul and tickled my fancy:
— Caravans of vehicles driving through Selma neighborhoods honking and waving. The Jackson School teachers parade wound through the neighborhood with “We Miss You” messages, then the folks from Faith Tabernacle drove down our street — safe ways to keep us inspired and connected.
— Leslie Nelson of Selma shared some sidewalk chalk drawings by her grandchildren, art work and inspirational messages to lift spirits.
— Raul Antequera, Selma High class of 1995 as an exchange student from Spain, has sent me funny, clever ways folks in his country are trying to get through the nationwide lockup. One family in a second-story apartment hooked their small dog to a harness and lowered it into the yard below, then reeled it back up after it had done its business.
— I have seen photos and videos showing creative methods of socializing, including tailgating in cul-de-sacs or meeting on internet chat groups.
— Musicians have staged “watch parties” where we can enjoy some live music by local bands. And a couple dozen Nashville singers each individually recorded themselves singing the old classic hymn “It Is Well With My Soul” on their cell phones and a studio technician arranged them together for a stirring gospel message that went viral.
It is easy to become weary with our plight, discouraged at our lack of socialization or fearful of the economic ramifications of a long jobless spell. So I have been grateful to the folks who have made efforts to help us all stay positive.
I made it to the grocery store and back and I’ve done plenty of yard work the past few weeks. I’ve spent more than my usual amount of time on the phone with family and friends. It’s time now to sit back and look for new viral cleverness on the internet.
Peace and grace from my cave to yours. Keep the faith.
Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” runs regularly in The Enterprise.
