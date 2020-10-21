Selma Stories: Read, then vote

Many of you already have voted in the Nov. 3 election. You mailed your ballots pretty quickly after receiving them. Good for you.
For those of us have not yet voted, a friendly reminder to read the measures on your ballot rather than just read the street signs and mailings.
Case in point: By now pretty much everyone in town has driven past the big yellow signs on McCall touting “Yes on Measure L.”
“Yes for money for law enforcement.” Yeah, public safety.
“Yes for money for youth programs.” OK, sure. Anything for the kids.
“Yes for 160 new jobs.” Cool, we always need more jobs.
What you don’t see is this: “Yes for a gambling hall in Selma.”
But that’s what Measure L is about, establishing a licensed cardroom in Selma.
Sure, it will bring some revenue to City Hall, which could be used for police and youth programs. And yes, there would be employees hired.
Gambling in California is regulated by the state, and cardrooms may only offer games that are specifically permitted by law.
Your vote on Measure L will decide whether a cardroom goes up in Selma. Read the ballot and make up your mind.
While Measure L is pretty straightforward in its wording, Selma’s other ballot issue, Measure E, is a bit more complex
This November we are voting for City Council strictly by districts — four districts have been mapped out — but all Selma voters will elect the Mayor. (Previously, City Council members were elected by all voters citywide and the Mayor was chosen by the Council or assigned by rotation.)
Measure E could change that. If it passes, Selma will be governed by City Council members from five districts and the council, once again, will decide which one of the five is the Mayor.
Confusing? Yeah, I hear ya. At the same time we are voting in two council districts and for our Mayor, a ballot measure could change that process starting in 2022.
Just remember this: Vote NO on Measure E to continue voting citywide for Mayor and by districts for City Council. Vote YES on Measure E to discontinue the 4-district/Mayor system and divide Selma into five districts.
And don’t forget the election for Selma Health Care District, which also is voting by district. Two seats are up for election in two districts, with two candidates running for each.
The Health Care District does good work in Selma, using our tax revenue to help community groups keep us all healthy in various ways. Their work doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves because, unlike the City Council and Selma Unified School board, the SHCD does not set policy.
Bottom line, folks: Read your ballot and vote.
Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” runs regularly in The Enterprise.
