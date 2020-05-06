Selma Stories: People helping people

In challenging times, such as a natural disaster, a terrorist attack or a pandemic virus, Americans are ready to pitch in and help each other.
It is what makes us us human, what makes us matter, what keeps us sane and safe in a crazy, dangerous environment.
Some examples: Our neighbor Liz Thornburg Martinez dropped by the other day with a few masks for our family to wear to help ward off the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Selma friend and fellow parks/rec commissioner Theresa Herrera was distributing meals in a program sponsored by the Selma Senior Center.
They are not the only folks in Selma doing their share to help their neighbors. You might have read last week that a group of women from the First Baptist Church also is making face masks and distributing them to health care workers, police officers and first-responders. And the Asoka Indian Cuisine restaurant passed out free lunches the past few weeks.
Yes, kindness is making the rounds all over Selma, as well as California, the U.S. and the world, as we work to keep folks safe from a global coronavirus pandemic.
It would be difficult to match the pace of Thornburg Martinez. As of last week, the retired Selma High home-ec and art teacher had sewn more than 680 masks that have been donated to family and friends and to folks who distribute them to nursing homes, hospitals and other workplaces. (She averages about 10 a day, so by the time you read this she’ll probably be at around 700.)
Spurred by a concern for people who didn’t have masks to wear for protection, she found a YouTube instructional video. Then, using her sewing skills on the machine she bought in 1973, Thornburg Martinez just did what comes naturally.
“I knew there was a need,” she said. After a notice went out on social media, word of mouth took over and friends began donating fabric. Thornburg Martinez does not charge for her masks but some folks have brought her dinners or donated to her church, First Christian.
The work has been therapeutic for Thornburg Martinez, who retired from Selma Unified last year. “It’s not drudgery when I am sewing,” she said. “What else can we do? We’re stuck in our homes. It’s kept some people from going bonkers.” (Sidenote: She has twice taken her sewing machine in for service during her mask-making.)
Herrera is not retired, just currently unemployed. So when the Senior Center closed its doors she hooked up with the City of Selma to deliver meals to senior citizens. Her husband Anthony, an RN and a member of the Selma Health Care District board, chauffeurs for her deliveries when he is not working at his hospital job.
“It’s really been a humbling experience,” Teresa Herrera said. “Delivering meals has helped with my emotional health. It’s nice to hear all the wonderful hellos.”
People helping people. It’s what we do as small-town neighbors.
Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” runs regularly in The Enterprise.”
