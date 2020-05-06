Selma Stories: People helping people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In challenging times, such as a natural disaster, a terrorist attack or a pandemic virus, Americans are ready to pitch in and help each other.

It is what makes us us human, what makes us matter, what keeps us sane and safe in a crazy, dangerous environment.

Some examples: Our neighbor Liz Thornburg Martinez dropped by the other day with a few masks for our family to wear to help ward off the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Selma friend and fellow parks/rec commissioner Theresa Herrera was distributing meals in a program sponsored by the Selma Senior Center.

They are not the only folks in Selma doing their share to help their neighbors. You might have read last week that a group of women from the First Baptist Church also is making face masks and distributing them to health care workers, police officers and first-responders. And the Asoka Indian Cuisine restaurant passed out free lunches the past few weeks.

Yes, kindness is making the rounds all over Selma, as well as California, the U.S. and the world, as we work to keep folks safe from a global coronavirus pandemic.