Selma Stories: Let’s not get political about this virus

That is the definition of a “lose-lose” situation.

I’m reminded of a conversation I had with a Selma friend about a month ago as the schools and spring sports were about to shut down. “Don’t you think we’re over reacting?” my friend asked. “Probably,” I replied. But I should have finished that sentence with this: “Is it better to under react?”

If the ideal response is to neither over react or under react, then we have to make the absolute perfect decision. And that is an impossibility, given all the unanswered questions about this virus and its timeline.

I’ll admit I have no answers, just a lot of questions. I try to pay more attention to what the medical authorities are saying than what the politicians and TV/radio/press pundits are saying.

The next few weeks are potentially a critical period in the recent history of our country. Let us hope the decision makers listen to the medical community and not just to the leaders of their parties.

Given how politically divided we are in this state and country, that is asking a lot. Our President and our Governor disagree on many issues, but let’s hope this time they can put aside their differences and work together for the betterment of the people of California.