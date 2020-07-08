Selma Stories: A holiday (not) for the dogs

Columnist’s note: I got lazy over the Holiday weekend, so I’m turning this week’s column over to the family pooch:
Hey, Selma humans.
My name is Maggie, I’m a female, long-haired German Shepard mix. My home is in Fresno but I have family in Selma so I visit there often.
It’s been a heck of a week for four-legged critters. Especially us canine variety.
I spent Friday and Saturday nights under my Mom’s bed. A week or so ago she had to raise it because I got stuck under there when the bombing started. Now I can hide more safely.
Friday is when the blasting really picked up — booms, whistles, sparks, smoke. Saturday was even worse. It must be some kind of “war games” holiday.
But what happened last Thursday week was really scary. On Wednesday my family took off for a couple of days away from home and couldn’t take me with them. Their nice neighbors (I love them and they love me) were eager to dog-watch.
But the bombing continued, and Thursday I jumped the fence into the neighbors yard. They comforted me and delivered me back home. But it wouldn’t stop. So I bolted again, over the fence, and took off.
The neighbors got hold of my Mom by text message and told her I had fled. Mom cried, knowing that I was alone on the streets at night and scared. She didn’t sleep well that night.
The next morning the nice neighbor lady saw me back in her yard and they brought me home. My family returned a few hours later. I think I slept most of the day. I must have been tired from dodging bombs and missiles all night.
So it was good that we were all together for Friday and Saturday. I still spent a lot of time under the bed, but I knew my family was home and would protect me. Saturday afternoon was great because Grandpa came over for a swim and he petted and hugged me.
Grandpa said he was amazed that as a “mature lady” of 10-years-old I could still jump the six-foot fence. I must have really been scared!
I love my families in Fresno and Selma and never want them to leave me alone again — especially in July, when the bombing starts.
Well, that’s my adventure story. If you ever see me hanging out in North Selma, give me a rub on my back and tell me how sorry you are that people scare the dogs so badly every summer.
Peace and grace from Maggie. I’m going back to bed.
Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” runs regularly in The Enterprise.”
