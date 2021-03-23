Selma sports pick up

SELMA — Things picked up this week after a quiet week of sports on the Selma High School campus.
Two road swimming meets and the final Central Sequoia League cross country meet were the lone events on last week's schedule. The cross country meet on March 17 enabled four CSL athletic directors to get together to talk about a myriad of items.
The biggest thing on this week’s schedule will be the Friday night football opener against the Bullard Knights. It will be the season opener for both teams, as both teams were sidelined last week to COVID-19 concerns.
Monday tests (after deadline) will determine if Friday's game will be played or not.
It will be the first football game in the remodeled stadium. It will also be the first game played with limited attendance as county and state regulations limit to only four immediate family members per player.
While there were no Friday Night Lights in Selma on March 19, the Central Sequoia League held it's fifth and final cross country meet of the season at the Immanuel Sports Complex on March 17.
In the boys race, Josiah Leever of Central Valley Christian ran away from the field, winning in a time of 17 minutes, 35.9 seconds. Second place went to Greg Oaks of Hanford West in 19:21.40, a full minute, 45.5 seconds behind Leever.
Third place went to Octavio Gonzalez of Selma in 19:57.0 ahead of Kingsburg’s Ivan Gonzalez in a time of 19:57.9.
The next Selma finisher was Yahir Veneges in 20th with a time of 24:29, followed by Christian Alves, 29th in 27:03.3 and Santana Gonzales, 32nd in a time of 28:52.
Selma Coach Haskell Henson said that the Bears were missing three of their top six runners for various reasons.
Only two female runners made the trip to the course along the Kings River. Mya Rosas took 11th in a time of 25:49.10 while Suki Aujla was 22nd in 29:06.80.
Selma High girls soccer begins its season on Saturday morning at Orange Cove high school as they face the Titans at 11 a.m.
The first home soccer match in over three years is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 30, when the Bears host Madera South at 6:30 p.m.
Baseball and softball get underway this week. The Bear baseball team was scheduled to host Liberty (Madera) on Monday before traveling to Firebaugh on March 24.
