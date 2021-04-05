Selma softball season starts with a bang

Sanchez allowed three hits and (two off the bat of Sadie Decker) and one earned run.
A Friday road game with McLane in Fresno will be covered in next week’s edition.
Roundup
Selma High’s baseball team is hoping to bounce back from an 0-4 start with a Tuesday (after press time) road game at Washington Union. In the Bears’ last outing, Kerman came away with a 15-1 victory at Allen Cropsey Diamond at Bobby Cox Field on March 31.
Umpires actually called the game after five innings (with Kerman leading 13-0) before realizing there is no 10-run rule in non-tournament games.
The Lions took advantage of three Selma errors to score eight runs in the second inning.
At the plate, the Bears struck out 12 times against two Kerman pitchers. Lee Estrada had two of the Bears’ seven hits. Dustin Darling scored the only Selma run.
In the season opener on March 29, Liberty scored runs in the way to a 3-1 win.
The Lady Bears’ soccer season began on March 30 in Orange Cove with a 7-0 blanking of the Orange Cove High School Titans.
Junior Mya Rosas scored two goals and had an assist for the winners. Junior Rosselyn Machado and senior Pamela Hernandez added two goals while Celeste Mariscal and Stephanie Garcia each two assists. Freshman America Ruiz and sophomore Sukhman were credited with one assist.
The Lady Bears hosted Washington Union Saturday in a match played after deadline.