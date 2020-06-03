Selma sets rules for outdoor dining

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – Restrictions on the use of outdoor dining spaces are being lifted for local restaurants, Selma City Manager Teresa Gallavan said in a press release issued May 29.

The State of California Health Department approved Fresno County’s variance attestation which allows the County to move further along in the Stage 2 economic recovery process.

To allow restaurants to offer more seating for customers, the City of Selma is relaxing the rules regarding the use of outdoor space.

In the press release, it states that additional seating may be placed along the front of building or in portions of private parking lots as long as it does not interfere with public safety, traffic right of way, and American Disability Act access to businesses, parking and sidewalks.

Section 2 of this order outlines the requirements that shall be considered prior to offering outdoor seating at any restaurant. Those are listed below.

Selma businesses are encouraged to contact City Hall for more information and support on identifying the best placement and safety of outdoor dining areas and to avoid any enforceable violations. For details, email tracyt@cityofselma.com or call 891-2260.