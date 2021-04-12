Selma Roundup: Baseball team breaks losing streak

Seven must be the lucky number for the Selma High varsity baseball team.
Coach John Hollett Jr.’s Bears broke a four-game losing streak with victories over Washington Union and Caruthers last week.
After posting a 7-3 win over Washington Union on April 6, the Bears used a five-run fifth inning rally to down Caruthers 7-4 on Thursday afternoon in Selma. Freshman Drew Cerda allowed only one run in 4+ innings a pitching to get the win. After Caruthers took a 1-0 lead by scoring a single run in the second, the Bears took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning before scoring five in the fifth.
In the fourth, Noah Gonzalez score of the tying run on a sacrifice fly by Lee Esparza. Riley Nunes doubled and scored the go ahead run on a balk. Three walks and a hit batter help the Bears scored five times the fifth inning. Drew Cerda started the rally with a single and scored on a double by Exodus Rodriguez. After Nunes drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Jaycob Caldera’s single was the only other hit of the inning.
Cameron DeMaria’s three run homer closed out the scoring in the seventh for Caruthers.
The Bears hosted Hoover on April 13 (after press time) before opening league action on April 20 against Central Valley Christian.
—
Goals by Edward Alvarado, Jayden Valdez, Gerardo Soto, Gonzalo Soto and Jorge Barranco lifted the Selma High School Bear boys soccer team to their first win of the season on April 7 in Hanford.
The 5-2 win was the first in three matches for the Bears.
—
Mya Rosas had the only goal for the 4-0 Selma girls as they posted a 1-0 win over Hanford West.
