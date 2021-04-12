Selma rolls into rivalry game with big momentum

The Friday night matchup features a new wrinkle as four Selma student-athletes played five games in Southern California last fall with a Kingsburg-based club football team that faced some of the top student-athletes from the south part of the state.
Against Dinuba, the Bears jumped out to a 15-0 lead before the Emperor fans were comfortable in their Staley Stadium seats. Aaron Blancas returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Blancas also had an 82-yard kickoff for a score in the win over Kerman.
About two minutes later, Aaron Olivares found the end zone untouched on a 57-yard touchdown run. On the conversion, Blancas had trouble with the snap but picked up the ball and ran it in for two points. Blancas has now scored 50 points in the three-game season on eight touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Before the first quarter was over, the Bears put together a six-play, 65-yard scoring drive, capped by a 13-yard scoring pass from Joey Ramirez to Blancas.
Selma made it 36-0 at the halftime intermission after a 1-yard plunge by Olivares and a 35-yard scoring pass from Ramirez to Blancas.
The Bears’ final two touchdowns came in the third quarter on a 55-yard pass to tight end Joesiah Flores and a 5-yard run by Aaron Moreno.
Dinuba avoided the shutout by finding the end zone on the second play of the fourth quarter.
The 50 points scored was the second highest output in the series, trailing only the 56 scored by the Bears in 2008. It was the largest margin of victory in the 65 games played in the series.