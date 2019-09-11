{{featured_button_text}}
Selma: Ringo Park

Peter Ringo Park will benefit from a $52,000 grant for playground equipment improvements, Recreation and Community Services Director Mikal Kirchner announced Sept. 9.

SELMA – The Peter Ringo Park will be getting new playground equipment thanks to a $52,000 grant from the Playcore, Gametime and California Parks and Recreation Society.

Recreation and Community Services Director Mikal Kirchner announced Sept. 9 that the grant had been awarded to the City of Selma.

Kirchner said that the playground equipment at Ringo Park is outdated and in need of significant repairs and upgrades.

“With the new restrooms, painting of the shelters, removal of some wrought iron fencing, addition of a new flag/light pole and now with new playground equipment coming, Peter Ringo Park is serving the community much more efficiently,” Kirchner said.

The City will be providing matching funds for this project. The project covers installation, all new equipment and all new ground cover.

City staff will work with Gametime during the next month to begin the implementation of the grant. Public Works Director Shane Ferrell has already been instrumental in improving Ringo Park, as well as the rest of the City’s parks, Kirchner said.

“I want to also thank Public Works Director Shane Ferrell who has just taken off with his new position and really making some very nice improvements to all parks.”

Brentlinger Park is the next park set to have new equipment installed, Kirchner said. Funding and grants for this project are currently being researched and reviewed.

