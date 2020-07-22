Selma PD arrest man in possession of 'assault rife'

SELMA — On Thursday, July 16 at 7:52 P.M. a Selma Police Officer initiated a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle at the 76 Station at 1705 Second Street in Selma for a traffic violation. During the course of the stop, police officers’ developed information there might be a loaded firearm inside of the vehicle, at which time police officers detained the driver and three passengers.
The driver was identified as Gemini Moreno who has a suspended driver’s license. As officers approached the vehicle to ensure there were no other occupants inside of the vehicle, officers observed an “Assault Rifle” in plain view on the rear floorboard of the vehicle. Officers examined the rifle and discovered a high capacity magazine containing several rounds of ammunition inserted in the rifle. Officers also noticed the rifle safety was in the off position and the rifle setting ready to fire. A further search of the vehicle revealed additional ammunition rifle rounds.
The front male passenger who was identified as Alexis Diaz Jimenez 25 years old of Parlier and was arrested for an active felony warrant for resisting arrest. Diaz was also charged for bringing narcotics into a jail facility and destruction of evidence, which are both felony charges.
Gemini Moreno 20 years old of Parlier was arrested for being a gang member and convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Moreno was also charged with several other felonies. Moreno has an extensive violent criminal history.
The other two passengers were released at the scene with no charges filed. Moreno and Jimenez were booked into the Fresno County Jail.
