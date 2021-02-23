Selma man arrested on charges of arson

SELMA — At around 2:44 a.m. on Feb. 20, officers were dispatched to the Capri Villa Apartments located at 2755 Nelson Blvd., Selma, in regards to a dumpster on fire. As Selma officers arrived on scene it was determined there was in fact a dumpster engulfed in flames inside the premises of Capri Villa Apartments.
The Selma Fire Department was requested and responded shortly after where they were able to control and eventually extinguish the fire without any further damage to any nearby structure or property.
Through the course of this investigation, officers located an individual via surveillance footage. A male subject was seen going by a nearby apartment soon after the dumpster was engulfed in flames. As officers continued to canvass the nearby area officers located this individual a few blocks away, according to police.
After an investigation, officers claim to have located evidence on this individual, later identified as 34-year-old Selma resident Fernando Manuel Mora, allegedly in possession of property connecting him to the dumpster fire.
After a record check, it was also discovered Mora had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.
Fernando was transported to Fresno County Jail on the charge of arson.
