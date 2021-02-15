Selma man arrested for suspected DUI

SELMA — Selma officers arrested a man suspected of drunken driving Sunday night.
At nearly midnight on Sunday officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Pine St. for a vehicle collision. On arrival, Suspect Jose Angel Alejo was found standing next to his vehicle, a 2001 Acura gray in color.
Authorities said that he advised he had been driving and struck the vehicle in the driveway of 2808 Pine. He declined medical treatment and, according to police, displayed symptoms of intoxication on scene. There was an open bottle of liquor and an open beer found in his vehicle, police said. Alejo was arrested for DUI.
Alejo, a Selma resident, was taken to Selma PD for processing and confirmed to be over the legal limit of .08% BAC (Blood Alcohol Content), and under the age of 21, police said. He was later transported to the Fresno County Jail for booking and the vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were sustained due to the accident.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!