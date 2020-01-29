SELMA - The Selma Bears clinched early wins, but were outclassed by the Buchanan Bears for the second consecutive year.
In the second annual “Battle of the Bears” dual, Buchanan defeated Selma 43-20 at Selma High School on Tuesday, Dec. 21. It was the second overall meeting between the two state powerhouses and the first time that Buchanan visited Selma.
“Our team looked a lot better than we did last year,” senior Tristan Lujan said. “Our lower weights were locked and loaded and ready to go and we showed out.”
After Selma had a 14-7 lead, Buchanan had seven-straight matches go into its favor.
Seniors Jacob Rivera and Tristan Lujan put Selma on the board with back-to-back wins to start the dual. In the first match of the night, Rivera took a 6-5 victory over Carlos Negrete in the 120-pound bout and Lujan followed with a 3-1 win over Michael Gioffre in the 128-pound matchup.
“I went out there and did my best and got it started for our team,” Rivera said. “I went out there, fought my hardest and performed for my home.”
After Buchanan’s Hunter Leake took a win over Kimo Leia in the 134-pound match, Devin Murphy defeated over Kyler Laker in the 140-pound matchup with a 7-5 decision. Murphy’s win extend Selma’s lead to 9-3.
Murphy was down 4-2 at one point during the third period and would gain five points with a reversal and near fall in the final minute.
“I feel like the main thing with us was just heart,” Murphy said about the team’s performance. “We knew we were coming in as the underdog, so we were just coming in to fight and we just told our other guys ‘If you go out with heart, we may end up getting the results, we may not, but at the end of the day, we’re here to fight.”
Buchanan’s Logan Gioffre defeated Matthew Arias 19-7 in the 147-pound match and Selma’s George Zuniga earned the team’s final win of the night in the next bout. Zuniga pinned Kamon Campbell with 1:10 left in the third period. That win gave Selma a 15-7 advantage, but one point was deducted due to unsportsmanlike conduct on Zuniga after the match.
Buchanan’s string of wins started in the 162 with Zae Serrano defeating Tyler Sepulveda 6-1. Serrano scored all six of his points in the third period after Sepulveda had a 1-0 lead after the second period. That match cut Selma’s lead to 14-10.
Selma would forfeit the 172-pound match and Buchanan would win the 184 (pin), 197 (9-1 decision), 222 (pin), 287 (pin) and 108 pound matches (19-3 tech fall). Selma’s Richard Figueroa didn’t wrestle, as Buchanan forfeited the 115 match.
In the 184 bout, Rocco Contino pinned Selma’s Isaiah Hernandez, followed by Buchanan’s Jadon Martin beating Rudy Garcia 9-1 in the 197 match, and Jalen Peralta of Buchanan pinning Allen Herrera in the 222 matchup. In the heavyweight match, Kade Campbell pinned Selma’s Julian Roque 24 seconds into the match and Buchanan 108-pounder Raymond Lopez earned a 19-3 technical fall over Nick Gonzales.
“That’s the difference between our two programs right now,” Selma coach Sam Lopez said. “Lighter weights we could wrestle with them and then once we start getting into upper weights, it’s a different story at that calibur.”
Selma hosted the Central Sequoia League Dual Championships and defended its home gym by finishing with a 4-0 record. The Bears defeated Exeter 45-24, followed by a 60-21 victory over Dinuba, a 51-27 win over Kingsburg, and they came on top 48-23 over Hanford West.
Kingsburg finished in second place at 3-1, Dinuba was third at 2-2, Exeter followed with a 1-3 record and Hanford West were winless at 0-4.
Up next
Selma will compete at the 45th Annual Mission San Jose Invitational this week, which will begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday. The tournament will take place at Mission San Jose High School.
