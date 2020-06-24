Selma Little League cancels 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA - Youth sports in the area continue to get impacted by COVID-19, as Selma Little League announced in a statement that it will cancel the 2020 season.

The statement is from the Selma Little League Board of Directors and it was released on the organization’s Facebook page on Monday.

“The Selma Little League Board of Directors would like to thank you all for being patient through this difficult time. We know that you all have been eagerly awaiting a decision to be made regarding the 2020 Little League season. Our Board, along with City officials, have discussed many different scenarios and possibilities to align ourselves with the State of California, County of Fresno, and City of Selma’s social distancing rules and safety regulations, in hopes of providing a season for 2020. However, after much discussion and deliberation, we are deeply saddened to announce that Selma Little League will not be continuing with the 2020 season.”

The announcement comes after the canceled seasons from Kingsburg Youth Baseball - Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth - and Selma Babe Ruth. Kingsburg Cal Ripken was scheduled to host the 12-70 Central California State tournament on June 21 to July 1.

Swimming was another youth sport affected by the pandemic with the Central Valley Recreational Swim League canceling its season in April.