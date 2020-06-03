Selma High names Athletes of the Year

“It feels good knowing all these people with me are good players, doing big things and the seniors are going off to college, playing what they love to play,” Blancas said.

Salinas was another senior who was a first-time recipient and multi-sport athlete to earn the award.

“I’m definitely very honored,” Salinas said. “I’m really proud to be one [of the recipients]. I didn’t expect this so I’m really happy to be one.”

Salinas played the setter position in volleyball and competed for the Selma High track team, most notably in the 300 meter hurdles. After her senior season in volleyball, Salinas was named to the All-CSL Second Team.

Salinas had aspirations to qualify for the CIF State track meet, but her senior season was cut short due to the pandemic. Fortunately, for Salinas, she will continue her track career at California State University, San Marcos.

“I’m happy for the opportunity,” Salinas said about running in college. “I’m really looking forward to being there, to just be away from home and being to actually run, hopefully.”