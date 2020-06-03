Selma High names Athletes of the Year

SELMA - Selma High School named its 2019-20 Athlete of the Year recipients on Friday with six athletes getting the honor.
Clarissa Moreno, Tristan Lujan, Richard Figueroa, Aaron Blancas, Mia Salinas and Abi Baker were this year’s recipients. Moreno, Lujan and Figueroa are repeat winners of the honor. Lujan was not in attendance due to obligations he had at Michigan State, where he’s going to wrestle in college.
“I’m very blessed and grateful to have this award,” Moreno said about the school's yearly honor. “To be able to have it twice in a row is really good and I got one up on my brother [John Moreno].”
Moreno, a senior, played multiple sports at Selma High, playing softball, basketball and volleyball for the Bears. Before the coronavirus pandemic cut her softball season short, Moreno had a strong year on the basketball court, earning the Central Sequoia League’s Most Valuable Player of the Year award. She didn’t play volleyball during her senior year.
Moreno will continue her softball career at the next level at Boise State.
Lujan and Figueroa are consecutive winners of the yearly honor after they both won a CIF State wrestling championship in February.
It was Figueroa’s third straight time winning a title and it was Lujan’s second championship in a row.
Figueroa was honored to earn the award for the second consecutive year and to be included in this group of athletes.
“Everyone works hard, I know that’s the expectation for Selma,” Figueroa said. “Everyone puts in work, no one fusses about anything and they get the job done. That’s what Selma is all about. Getting the job done.”
Figueroa, a junior, is verbally committed to Arizona State, but he said colleges are still recruiting him.
“I just have to make a big decision in my life,” Figueroa said. “We’ll go on to next year and see what happens.”
Blancas is another multi-sport athlete who had an incredible year on the football field and the hardwood. The junior was a key player for the football team that won the Central Section Division IV championship. Blancas was named to the All-CSL First Team on special teams and as a defensive back. He earned Second Team recognition as a receiver.
The Bears didn’t qualify for the playoffs in basketball, but Blancas was the team’s leading scorer and was a member of the All-League First Team. In 12 CSL games, Blancas averaged 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Blancas was honored to be a recipient this year, saying it’s the school’s “biggest award” an athlete can get. He was a first-time recipient.
“It feels good knowing all these people with me are good players, doing big things and the seniors are going off to college, playing what they love to play,” Blancas said.
Salinas was another senior who was a first-time recipient and multi-sport athlete to earn the award.
“I’m definitely very honored,” Salinas said. “I’m really proud to be one [of the recipients]. I didn’t expect this so I’m really happy to be one.”
Salinas played the setter position in volleyball and competed for the Selma High track team, most notably in the 300 meter hurdles. After her senior season in volleyball, Salinas was named to the All-CSL Second Team.
Salinas had aspirations to qualify for the CIF State track meet, but her senior season was cut short due to the pandemic. Fortunately, for Salinas, she will continue her track career at California State University, San Marcos.
“I’m happy for the opportunity,” Salinas said about running in college. “I’m really looking forward to being there, to just be away from home and being to actually run, hopefully.”
Baker, a sophomore, was a first-time recipient after a tremendous season for the girls water polo team. She was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading the CSL in points, meaning a player would earn one point each for a goal and an assist. Baker was also named to the First Team.
She is also part of the Selma High swim team.
Getting the award was a surprise for Baker, who found out that she was a recipient mere minutes prior to the ceremony.
She said it was a “great surprise” and that she was honored to be included with these fellow athletes.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group to be a part of,” Baker said. “They’re all amazing athletes. I look up to them. I’m inspired by them and I just hope that I could live up to my own reputation and help myself get better. I couldn’t have done anything of this without my coach or my friends on my team. I just want to thank them. I’m so honored.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
