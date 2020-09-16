Selma City Council: Use of CARES Act funding discussed

SELMA — The Selma City Council held a lengthy meeting last week on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and here are some highlights of what was discussed.

Coronavirus Relief funding

The council discussed the city’s potential use of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which $301,715 will be allocated to Selma.

The relief funds is set to be distributed in four ways:

$60,000 to COVID-19 related expenses including personal protective equipment (PPE). telework expenses, facility modifications, marketing/outreach materials and training

$60,000 for business relief grant funds

$30,000 for senior meals

$151,715 for budget contingency in the event revenue projections fall short due to impacts of COVID-19 on the economy

The City will receive CARES Act funding in six disbursements with the first two already received on July 30 and Aug. 24. Selma received $50,286 in each disbursement. Funds from the CARES Act must be utilized by Dec. 30.

There was discussion on whether funds in certain categories will increase including the money toward small business relief.

The council approved the categories in a 5-0 vote and will discuss the allocations for the categories at its Sept. 21 meeting.

Lincoln Park project

The council unanimously passed to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the City of Selma and American Legion Post No. 12 to allocate changes to Lincoln Park’s Veterans Plaza.