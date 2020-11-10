Selma City Council hears development proposals

SELMA — The Selma City Council agenda for Nov. 2 featured three public hearings for abatement of old freeway signs in the area of Second Street and Freeway 99.
They came out of the meeting after hearing about two projects and the possibility of a third for the property at 1505 Second, 1630 Second and 1635 Second.
They gave each developer until the Dec. 7 meeting to bring to the city a site plan and more details about each development. None of the developers have started the building process with the city's community development department.
The eventual goal of the first developer (1505 Second, intersection of Second and Bauder streets) was to build a gas station and a small shopping strip. To do this, they would have to acquire two houses in the area.
City Attorney Neal Costanzo said that a zone change would probably be needed for the area where the home are presently. "It's quite an undertaking," said the attorney.
Council member John Trujillo wanted to give the developer more time to put the project.
At 1630 Second St., the developer is proposing a project with either a Shell or Arco gas station and a Starbucks. This developer turned in some plans that were in the council packet. One of the three poles on the sign will be taken out. There would be no seating inside the Starbucks.
The 1635 Second St. project owners have been in discussion with multiple developers but things have been delayed by COVID.