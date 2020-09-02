Selma City Clerk honored at inaugural Valiant Awards

SELMA — Selma City Clerk Reyna Rivera was one of 12 recipients that were honored at the inaugural 2020 Valiant Awards on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The ceremony was held virtually and was hosted by Representative TJ Cox of California’s 21st Congressional District. The awards honored exceptional women in the Central Valley and the women were nominated from Kings, Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties, the area that Congressman Cox (D-CA) represents.

Rivera was one of four women from Fresno County to get recognized.

“I am very grateful and humbled to receive this recognition tonight,” Rivera said to begin her speech. “I’ve been granted the opportunity to make a difference everyday in Selma as a public servant.”

Rivera continued her speech with a few words about her mother, who was influential in her life.

“I’ve learned from my mother Mariah Garza,” Rivera said. “The importance of a woman going to work and making a living for her family while still instilling morals and values based on faith and kindness.”

Rivera ended her speech talking about the importance of her family and being a role model for her children.

“My family provides me with my motivation to be better for them,” Rivera said. “I feel it’s our obligation to raise our children to understand the importance of making this world a better place.”

Rivera repeated her speech in Spanish for her mother and thanked Congressman Cox for the award.

Rivera has worked for the city for nearly 18 years and currently resides in Selma with her husband and three kids.