Selma Chamber of Commerce to host banquet

SELMA — The Selma District Chamber of Commerce cordially invites you to attend the annual Community Awards Banquet on Friday, April 30 at the Swan Court Conference Center.
Nominations are being accepted for the following categories:
- Citizen of the Year Award: Should be presented to someone who has given outstanding service to the community during the past three years and/or whose work is ongoing.
- Distinguished Service Award: Should be presented to someone/organization who has given outstanding service to the community over an extended period. He or she may still be active in the community or someone who has given service over a long period in the past.
- Business/Industry of the Year Award: Should be presented to a company who, either as a company or through its employees has given outstanding service to the community of Selma.
- Excellence in Agriculture: Should be presented to a person and/or business that has an agricultural focus, is located within Selma Unified School District sphere and is active in the Selma community beyond their business activities.
- Junior Citizen of the Year: Should be presented to a student who attends Selma Schools or is a resident of Selma, shows leadership skills, has local community involvement, good citizenship and is active in civic, school, youth and/or church activities.
- Educator of the Year: Should be presented to someone employed by Selma Unified School District who not only does an outstanding job for students but also uses their talents to benefit the community.
Call 891-2235 for more information.
