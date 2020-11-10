Selma Arts Center recieves $5K grant

SELMA — The Selma Arts Council is proud to announce the Selma Arts Center, through the Fresno Arts Safety Net Fund (FASNF), will be receiving a grant of $5,000 to assist with general operating costs due to COVID-19.
FASNF within the grant application stated “Event cancellations are not just disruptive, they are devastating for our arts community-and the Fresno Arts Council is stepping up for Fresno County artists facing immediate and imminent financial emergencies.”
Arts Center Manager Nicolette Andersen said, “We are thankful to the Fresno Arts Council for providing this opportunity of relief. Our theater is home to several arts projects benefiting a variety of age groups and diversities. It is our deepest hope we can continue to provide to our community.”
In addition, Andersen extends a "thank you" to Arts Council Vice-Chairperson Juan Guzman and Arts Council Member Christina Robles for assisting with the writing and development of the grant application.
