Saving a life: CPR course goes in depth

SELMA — At the Selma Fire Department Training Center, CPR was the main focus in a four-hour course on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The course was available to the public and instructor Liz Cisneros wanted to make sure the attendees had a clear understanding of CPR at the conclusion of the four-hour session.

“I just want to make sure that people are aware of it, that they have the knowledge and that they’re able to do whatever they need to do whenever the time comes,” Cisneros said. “A more educated community is safer for people.”

Cisneros has five years of experience as an emergency medical technician, but she is currently not on the field due to pursuing her masters. She still holds certification and teaches EMT classes.

Her style of teaching CPR was in-depth, as she provided knowledge from her experience along with additional information that wasn’t included in the instructional videos.

“The videos are usually pretty basic, easy to understand, but they aren’t explaining a lot of what’s going on in the body,” Cisneros said.

The CPR and first aid certification course was organized by the Selma District Chamber of Commerce. Other than the instructional videos, every participant had a dummy to practice the process of performing CPR. The course had five participants.

One of the notable moments of the course saw the attendees learning to give chest compression to the beat of “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees. The song's beat matches up to the heart's beat rhythm.

Participants also learned how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), which could increase the survival rate of the victim. There were some limitations to the course due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as attendees not being able to practice rescue breaths on the dummies.