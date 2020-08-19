Saving a life: CPR course goes in depth

SELMA — At the Selma Fire Department Training Center, CPR was the main focus in a four-hour course on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The course was available to the public and instructor Liz Cisneros wanted to make sure the attendees had a clear understanding of CPR at the conclusion of the four-hour session.
“I just want to make sure that people are aware of it, that they have the knowledge and that they’re able to do whatever they need to do whenever the time comes,” Cisneros said. “A more educated community is safer for people.”
Cisneros has five years of experience as an emergency medical technician, but she is currently not on the field due to pursuing her masters. She still holds certification and teaches EMT classes.
Her style of teaching CPR was in-depth, as she provided knowledge from her experience along with additional information that wasn’t included in the instructional videos.
“The videos are usually pretty basic, easy to understand, but they aren’t explaining a lot of what’s going on in the body,” Cisneros said.
The CPR and first aid certification course was organized by the Selma District Chamber of Commerce. Other than the instructional videos, every participant had a dummy to practice the process of performing CPR. The course had five participants.
One of the notable moments of the course saw the attendees learning to give chest compression to the beat of “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees. The song's beat matches up to the heart's beat rhythm.
Participants also learned how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), which could increase the survival rate of the victim. There were some limitations to the course due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as attendees not being able to practice rescue breaths on the dummies.
Rene Shoemaker, who attended the course with her husband, decided to relearn CPR after taking a previous course years ago. She said this course “absolutely” was different with videos and updated information.
“We didn’t have the AED information, nothing was video based, it was all hands on,” Shoemaker said. “It’s been so long that I was even putting my hands in the wrong spot even though I’ve been through one [course] before so it was definitely way overdue.”
Taylor Guerra, a junior high baseball coach, was another participant who felt it was vital to take the class in case he needed to use CPR while coaching.
“I thought it’ll be good just in case, hopefully I don’t, just in case I ever encounter a situation, you’re prepared for it,” Guerra said.
Guerra coaches seventh grade baseball at Abraham Lincoln Middle School and has coached at the school for three years.
Cisneros said the importance of knowing CPR also has to do with how fast a person responds to someone in need. She added the reason for a fast response is due to the victim potentially having no circulation.
“If there’s no circulation, there’s no oxygen going into the body and the organs start to decay. So if you have a body that’s already decaying then you absolutely have no way to bring it backup,” Cisneros said. “As fast as we want to be in the ambulance or the fire department or any emergency response is that a lot of times we’re not there immediately. It takes time for somebody to call the dispatchers for us to make our way over there and if there’s no circulation in the middle [of the chest] by the time we get there, they have way less chance of survival than the ones of somebody that could give them just by providing CPR.
Even though we don’t get to use it a lot, being in the general public, I think the stats is one in 12 people actually get to do CPR in their lifetime, but whenever it comes to that stat, if that one person is not there in the room, than that patient is not going to get that circulation so by the time we get there, it might be too late. I think it’s important for them to know that so that it's easier for them to start the compression as soon as possible.”
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
