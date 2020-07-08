Salazar enters first year as SHS volleyball coach

SELMA - Entering his first year as head coach of the Selma High volleyball team, James Salazar is staying positive as the future of the fall sports season remains uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The girls are excited and I’m excited,” Salazar said. “I’m just hoping and praying that we do have some kind of season. Let’s see what we could do out there.”

Last week, Salazar held practice for the first time, as Selma High resumed athletics under Phase 1 of the school’s “Return to Physical/Training Plan.” The plan follows the CIF’s Return to Physical Activity/Training Guidelines, which allows schools to establish policies and procedures for a safe return.

Volleyball was one of the few sports that held workouts last week.

“It feels so good to even be able to come to practice and hit a ball,” senior Jasmine Plaza said. “It feels amazing to be out here.”

Marissa Cerda, another senior, said she has “a lot” of hope that the season will be played as scheduled.

“We’re just trying to work with what we have and get better,” Cerda said. “Just hopefully have a season and do good and better than last season.”

With the school allowing them to practice, Plaza is staying positive throughout the uncertainty.

“I feel like just being out here kind of motives us a little more,” Plaza said. “Being able to practice, it kind of gives us a little hope that we will have a regular season even with all the regulations.”

The volleyball team held two separate sessions each day last week with the workouts composed of two pods inside the Selma High gym. The pods did use a ball for drills, which aren’t against the school’s regulations. Selma High athletic director Randy Esraelian said in an article last week that pods could share a ball depending on the drill.