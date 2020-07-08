Salazar enters first year as SHS volleyball coach

SELMA - Entering his first year as head coach of the Selma High volleyball team, James Salazar is staying positive as the future of the fall sports season remains uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The girls are excited and I’m excited,” Salazar said. “I’m just hoping and praying that we do have some kind of season. Let’s see what we could do out there.”
Last week, Salazar held practice for the first time, as Selma High resumed athletics under Phase 1 of the school’s “Return to Physical/Training Plan.” The plan follows the CIF’s Return to Physical Activity/Training Guidelines, which allows schools to establish policies and procedures for a safe return.
Volleyball was one of the few sports that held workouts last week.
“It feels so good to even be able to come to practice and hit a ball,” senior Jasmine Plaza said. “It feels amazing to be out here.”
Marissa Cerda, another senior, said she has “a lot” of hope that the season will be played as scheduled.
“We’re just trying to work with what we have and get better,” Cerda said. “Just hopefully have a season and do good and better than last season.”
With the school allowing them to practice, Plaza is staying positive throughout the uncertainty.
“I feel like just being out here kind of motives us a little more,” Plaza said. “Being able to practice, it kind of gives us a little hope that we will have a regular season even with all the regulations.”
The volleyball team held two separate sessions each day last week with the workouts composed of two pods inside the Selma High gym. The pods did use a ball for drills, which aren’t against the school’s regulations. Selma High athletic director Randy Esraelian said in an article last week that pods could share a ball depending on the drill.
“If the ball crosses over, they have to kick it instead of touching it,” Salazar said. “We’re just trying to follow the guidelines as much as we can. We disinfect them after every practice and workout. We’re just trying to make the best out of it and just tell the girls to stay positive, we’ll get through this.”
Coaching at Selma High has been an opportunity Salazar has been waiting for, as it’s his first varsity head coaching job. Salazar is a Selma native and is a 1995 graduate of Selma High. Salazar played volleyball for the Bears when the school had a boys program.
His past coaching experience includes coaching volleyball at Abraham Lincoln Middle School.
Cerda and Plaza each favor Salazar’s coaching style.
“We’ve only been out here for three days, but he’s pretty good,” Cerda said. “He makes us do a lot of drills. Everyone is getting a lot of reps and that’s what everyone needs.”
“With him, I feel like there’s a lot more potential out here on the court,” Plaza said. “We do a lot of drills and it's a lot of technique.”
Last season, the Bears went 7-19 overall and 2-10 in the Central Sequoia League. Selma has only won three CSL games in the past three seasons, but the program is two years removed from a Central Section championship appearance.
Whenever the Bears do play this season, Salazar expects his players to be competitive, but most importantly, he wants them to carry a positive attitude on the court.
“Having a great attitude makes the season go by really smooth,” Salazar said. “Leadership, the seniors, they set the tone, so if the girls have that good attitude, it’s going to spread tremendously.”
Selma is scheduled to open the season at home against Fresno on Aug. 20. The CIF will make an announcement regarding fall sports on July 20.
“The girls are hoping for their season,” Salazar said. “There’s a lot of talks about getting the season right away or in January, but who knows how that’s going to play out. I have hope that we’re going to get it. It might be a short one, but I want everybody to have their season of volleyball, especially for those seniors.”
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!