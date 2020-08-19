Rotary Band Festival canceled

SELMA — One of the community’s most-anticipated annual events won’t happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 56th annual Selma Rotary Band Festival has been canceled for the first time in the event’s history. This year’s event would’ve taken place on Halloween, which likely would have revolved around the theme of the festival. Last year’s theme was Shine On Harvest Moon — A Salute to Agriculture.
“We just kept hanging on trying to think of a way to make it work,” band festival chair Char Tucker said. “In meeting with our judges this week, they determined that there are so many schools not opening, they’re distance learning, they can’t have band practice, so there was really no way to make this work.”
Selma High is the host band every year, meaning they don’t compete at the event, but they perform during the parade and field show portions of the festival. The parade includes high school and middle school bands and community floats that are usually decorated to fit the theme. The field show competition usually takes place at Staley Stadium with several high school bands.
This year would’ve been the first time that the newly renovated Staley Stadium would’ve been used for the field show portion of the event. Last year, the band performed their field shows at the football stadium at Kingsburg High School.
“We were so excited about that,” Tucker said about bands performing at the new stadium. “The bands that were coming were excited about that. So we’ll just have to postpone that until next year and hopefully we’ll be in the clear for next year and be able to bring people into our community and have a great parade and a lot of bands for our field show.”
Last year, the event brought bands from the Central Valley and a band from Southern California.
Selma High band director Alexander Lima said canceling the event was the right decision.
“I think it’s the right call,” Lima said. “Every major competitive circuit in the state and majority of the competitive circuits in the county have shut down before the season.”
The Kingsburg High School band weren’t originally scheduled to compete at the Rotary Festival, but it was on their radar after a previous scheduled events got canceled, band director Mike Schofield said.
“It’s probably in the best interest for everybody’s health, protecting people, vulnerable people,” Schofield said. “It’s disappointing and sad at the same time.”
The local bands have been affected by the pandemic, as marching season was canceled, football games were pushed back to January and Lima and Schofield have to conduct their classes online.
Lima and Schofield said their students won’t perform field shows until next school year. It’s possible that they could perform in a pep band setting during the football season if health guidelines allowed them to.
Both band directors felt saddened for their students, especially their seniors, who won’t march this fall.
For Lima, it was the first class of seniors he taught since they were freshman during his first year as band director.
“I know they’re heartbroken,” Lima said. “I know they are not happy about it, but they understand why it’s happening.”
Lima said his students were looking to build off last year, which included them reaching finals for the first time since he became band director. Lima added students in winter percussion and winter color guard were looking forward to a successful season. Lima said the band was supposed to march in new uniforms this year.
Schofield said he was devastated for his seniors, who won’t get to experience marching season again.
“The people that I’m heartbroken for are my seniors because they already marched their last field show,” Schofield said. “I know they were looking forward to doing that again and they’re not going to be able to. Those are the people that I’m really hurting for.”
Next year’s Selma Rotary Band Festival is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2021.
“If there was any way we could’ve made it work, we would have done so, but it’s hard to social distance when you’re in a marching band,” Tucker said. “So we’re just going to gear up for next year and make it bigger and better.
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!