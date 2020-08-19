Rotary Band Festival canceled

SELMA — One of the community’s most-anticipated annual events won’t happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 56th annual Selma Rotary Band Festival has been canceled for the first time in the event’s history. This year’s event would’ve taken place on Halloween, which likely would have revolved around the theme of the festival. Last year’s theme was Shine On Harvest Moon — A Salute to Agriculture.

“We just kept hanging on trying to think of a way to make it work,” band festival chair Char Tucker said. “In meeting with our judges this week, they determined that there are so many schools not opening, they’re distance learning, they can’t have band practice, so there was really no way to make this work.”

Selma High is the host band every year, meaning they don’t compete at the event, but they perform during the parade and field show portions of the festival. The parade includes high school and middle school bands and community floats that are usually decorated to fit the theme. The field show competition usually takes place at Staley Stadium with several high school bands.

This year would’ve been the first time that the newly renovated Staley Stadium would’ve been used for the field show portion of the event. Last year, the band performed their field shows at the football stadium at Kingsburg High School.

“We were so excited about that,” Tucker said about bands performing at the new stadium. “The bands that were coming were excited about that. So we’ll just have to postpone that until next year and hopefully we’ll be in the clear for next year and be able to bring people into our community and have a great parade and a lot of bands for our field show.”