Rockwell Park project discussed in marathon Council meeting

SELMA — The first Selma City Council regular meeting of 2021 was on Tuesday, Jan. 19. It lasted until Wednesday, Jan. 20, finally adjourning at 12:04 a.m.
Usually, council meetings are held on Monday nights but the meeting was moved to Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
A closed session started the night at 5 p.m. with the regular session beginning at 6:05 p.m. The night also included a short special meeting of the Selma Successor Agency to the dissolved Selma Redevelopment Agency.
It took almost an hour to go through the Consent Agenda, oral communications and a report on Planning Projects by City Planner Kira Noguera.
Among the other items on the consent calendar included awarding a contract to RJ Berry Jr. Inc. for the Huntsman Avenue widening project and a contract to Dan Berry Constuction Inc. for the Selma Arterial Pavement improvement project. They also improved agreement for design of a new traffic signal at McCall and Dinuba avenues.
One of the oral communication calls came from Robert Cervantes, who complained about 20 to 30 portable toilets on his neighbor's property in the 3500 block of Highland Avenue. The neighbor is Council member John Trujillo. Cervantes has complained to the city.
It was the first of several complaints and accusations against City Council members on the evening.
Four of the consent items were pulled for Council discussion.
The first item on the Consent Agenda was the approval of the minutes for a meeting in June. The two new council members were not on the council at the time. New Council member Blanca Mendoza-Navarro brought up the item.
Council members came back on Friday morning for a special meeting on the Rockwell Park project.
Three items were scheduled in regular session before a closed session to appoint an interim city attorney.
First, the council heard a presentation on the park project by city staff followed by a presentation of a conceptual drawing of a potential park relative to Selma Grove by Selma Grove developer Cliff Tutelian.
In a continued item, the council considered a resolution approving a request to enter into a agreement with Vanir Construction Management, Inc. for project management of the Rockwell Park project.
Three Council members joined the meeting by teleconference while two members were in the City Hall Council Chambers.
A second story on the marathon meeting is scheduled for next week's edition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!