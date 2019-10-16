GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - Selma High wrestler Jacob Rivera claimed the 113-pound title at the 2019 Super 32 tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday.
Rivera defeated Nico Provo of Connecticut in a 9-3 final in the championship bout. Throughout the two-day tournament, Rivera went 8-0 and outscored his opponents 63-13 with three of his wins ending in a shutout.
Last year, Rivera was a CIF State placer in the 120 pound division after a sixth place finish. He was also a semifinalist in the tournament.
Rivera's teammate Tristan Lujan also competed in the Super 32 tournament, wrestling to a record of 6-2 throughout the two-day event.
In the championship 120-pound bracket, Lujan started the tournament with four consecutive wins, but was eliminated from the bracket after a 3-1 loss to Dustin Norris of Ohio in the round of 16.
Lujan bounced back with a 9-2 win over Joshua Koderhandt of Illinois in the consolation bracket, but the future Michigan State Spartan was eliminated from the tourney after falling 5-2 to New York’s Jordan Titus in the next round.
Last year, Lujan won a CIF State title in the 113-pound bracket as a junior.
