Rivera signs with University of Dubuque

Jacob Rivera will be moving to Iowa.

The senior signed a National Letter of Intent to the University of Dubuque last week. Rivera, who is nicknamed “Pee Wee” by his teammates and coaches, is also the fifth Selma wrestler to sign with a college this year.

He became the third Selma High wrestler to sign with the school, as his high school teammates Rudy Garcia and Devin Murphy also committed to the Spartans.

The University of Dubuque is a private four-year institution and its wrestling team competes in the American Rivers Conference and its athletic teams are members of NCAA Division III.

Rivera didn’t compete in the CIF State tournament this year, but he’s had success throughout his time as a Bear. He was a champion at the 2019 Super 32 tournament in October, winning the 113-pound title.

As a junior, Rivera was a state placer, finishing in sixth place in the 120-pound weight class. He advanced as far as the semifinals.

