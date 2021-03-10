Residents of Bethel Lutheran Homes seek donations for dog park

A Selma independent senior living apartment complex is raising money to build a park for Fido and Spot to play while their owners enjoy fresh air and breakfast.
The Village Cottages by Bethel Lutheran Homes is looking to raise a total of $3,000 to build an on-site dog park for their independent living residents, said Stephanie Carriero, Bethel Lutheran Homes Village Services Coordinator.
The complex has a number of residents with dogs, but doesn’t currently have anywhere for dogs to play freely outside of their own apartment, Carriero said. The location they have selected for the perspective dog park sits next to the breakfast bar, which would allow residents to eat breakfast while their dogs play.
“Right now, especially with COVID, a lot of them are isolating themselves or have limited themselves to social interaction with other people,” Carriero said. “With the second vaccination coming about I think that this would be such a wonderful way to unite the seniors, let them sit there and be able to enjoy their animals, let them run around and play.”
Residents Sara Malek and Lloyd Crocket both own dogs in the apartment complex and have to walk their pups often. Both women said while there is a dog park in Selma, neither of them drive anymore and can’t get there most of the time.
Malek said while the dog park wouldn’t directly impact her apartment, access to a dog park would be very convenient and she sees herself using it everyday.
Crocket said, with an energetic rat terrier, she is often looking for ways to keep her dog active without putting her in harm's way.
“She’ll run in the commons building and make huge circles,” Lloyd said. “But I’m not letting her do that outside because I’m afraid she’ll chase a cat and the cat will go out through the fence, and she will also, and get smacked by a car, and I don’t want that to happen.”
Crocket said a dog park would let her dog run and play freely when her daughter-in-law, a busy teacher, isn’t able to bring them both to the Selma dog park.
Carriero said they are open to many forms of contribution. Cash donations can be made through a donation form on the website or dropped off at the office. She said it’s important to indicate on the form the funds are to be directed to the dog park.
The Village Cottages would also accept donations of supplies for the park and volunteer hours for constructing it.
“We appreciate any donations,” Carriero said. “We welcome phone calls if anyone has any questions and they’re welcome to visit our website for any further information.”
