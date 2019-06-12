The spring sports season provided several outstanding individual and team performances from from Selma High School. With the spring sports season officially over, it’s time to reflect on the school’s athletic success from the final third of the academic year.
Track
In the final event of the 2018-19 academic year, Selma’s DeAndra McDaniel was the lone athlete to represent the Bears at the 101st annual CIF State Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium on May 24-25.
McDaniel became Selma High’s first CIF State medalist since 2007 after placing second in the triple jump with a mark of 48 feet and 2 ¾ inches, which was a personal record. Rosario Sanchez was the school’s previous state medalist after finishing first in the shot put in 2007.
Before this year’s state meet, McDaniel’s previous PR in the triple jump was 47-10.75, which was set at the Arcadia Invitational in Southern California on April 6. McDaniel set his new career high on his second attempt in the finals. He fouled in his first and third attempts in the first round. His second best mark of the night was at 47-00, which was his final high school jump.
McDaniel also competed in the long jump event at the state meet, but he didn’t qualify for the finals. It was his second consecutive year competing in both long and triple events against state competition. It was his third-straight year at the state meet competing in the triple jump event.
McDaniel’s next stop will be at UC Berkeley (commonly known as Cal) where he will continue to compete in the long and triple jump events at the collegiate level.
Baseball
Selma entered the Central Section Division III playoffs as the top seed, but it’s season came to an end after a first round upset loss to No. 16 Templeton on May 8.
The Bears scored it’s only run in the seventh inning in a 4-1 loss.
Despite the upset, Selma had a 22-5 season that included a 10-2 record in Central Sequoia League play. The Bears won it’s second-straight co-CSL championships and earned the second most wins in a season under head coach John Hollett Jr.
According to MaxPreps, the most games the Bears have won under Hollett was 25, which was accomplished in back-to-back seasons in 2006-07. Since 2005, the program has won at least 20 games in a season.
Softball
Under new head coach Chris Tapia, the Selma softball team continued it’s expectations to compete for a Valley championship this season. This year, the team aimed for it’s third-straight Central Section title.
The Bears came close to making it’s fourth consecutive appearance at Margie Wright Diamond, but No. 2 seeded Templeton ended Selma’s season in the semifinals on May 14. The eventual Division III champions defeated the Bears 14-3 in a mercy-shortened five inning game.
As the No. 3 seed, Selma defeated No. 6 Lemoore (6-4) in the quarterfinals and No. 14 Nipomo (11-2) in the opening round of the postseason.
The Bears ended it’s season at 18-10 overall and 6-6 in Central Sequoia League play.
Boys tennis
The most thrilling win for the Selma boys tennis team occurred in the first round of the Central Section Division III playoffs on April 24.
In the midst of a 4-4 tie, Selma No. 3 duo Francisco Martinez and Owen Wenter clinched the match winning point that would give the No. 8 seeded Bears a 5-4 victory at home over the No. 9 Reedley Pirates.
Martinez and Wenter won their doubles match 6-3, 6-2 in the match clinching victory.
The Bears season ended in the quarterfinals after a7-2 defeat by top-seeded Yosemite. Selma ended it’s season at 14-5 overall and 6-4 in CSL play.
Diving
Selma diver Taylor Serna was the Bears only representative at the CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships at Clovis West High School on May 11.
Serna is the school’s first state qualifier to compete in the five-year-old meet. The recent Selma graduate finished 24th overall with a score of 162.30 points in her final high school event.
On April 24, Serna broke a new league and school record at the CSL Finals meet at Dinuba High School. Serna won the diving competition with a final score of 424.15 points, which was a 203.05 margin of victory over the second best finisher.
Swimming
As for the Selma swimming team, one of the program’s eventful days of the season occurred at the CSL Finals on April 24.
The Bears finish second to Kingsburg in the girls division, but a couple of school records were broken.
Selma’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Tori Valdez, Audrie Naranjo, Abi Baker, and Julianna Colado set a new league and school record in the event with of a one minute, 43 seconds, and 83 hundredths of a second (1:43.83).
Colado, individually, set a new program record in the 100-yard freestyle event, coming out on top with a time of 55:25 seconds.
Baker, Lopez, and Colado were individual league champions. Baker and Colado each took home four gold medals including the ones earned in the 200 and 400-yard relays. Colado won the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events. Baker won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. Lopez was the champion of the 200-yard freestyle alongside being apart of the 400 freestyle relay team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.