Raisin Capital of the World: What's happening in Selma?

As I was thinking about the activities that are beginning to happen, I thought this would be a great time to share some important information about - WHAT’S HAPPENING IN SELMA.
Selma Cemetery District
The Selma Cemetery District is in the process of installing gates at the Floral Site. The Cemetery Board has discussed this topic for some time. The gates will be open except during events such as July 3rd and the Selma Band Festival. The gates will be closed during a funeral due to COVID-19 regulations. An additional change that will soon be made to all 3-cemetery site, s is the repaving of the roadways. The District will complete this as soon as possible and as weather permits. For more information on the Selma Cemetery District, you can go to their website: Selma1.com
Selma District Chamber of Commerce Events
The Selma District Chamber of commerce will be having some Ribbon Cuttings during October and November.
Oct. 30, 2020: The mural “De Colores” will be dedicated. The event will be held at the La Estrella Marked located at 2345 Whitson Street at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 6, 2020: The Chamber is excited to officially welcome Clean and Green Landscaping & Construction to the Selma Business Community. This event will be held at 2 p.m. at their location-2002 Third Street, Selma.
Nov. 18, 2020: The Chamber is joining in with Valverde Tile Company in celebrating their 20th year in Selma. We will hold event at their location, 1951 W. Front Street, Selma at 10:00 a.m.
Holiday Events
The Selma Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Downtown merchants will be hosting a Holiday Open House on Nov. 13 and 14. This event will kick off the season of SHOPPING SELMA for all those special gifts you need. The list of participating stores will be available in the next edition of this Article. We are excited about joining in with the Selma Community to welcome the Holiday Season to Selma.
Important Business Information
City of Selma
Façade Improvement Revolving Loan Program
The City of Selma is offering a Downtown Selma Façade Improvement Revolving Loan Program. The purpose of this program is to enhance the exterior appearance of buildings in the Downtown Area. This loan Program has a maximum amount of $5, 000 per individual property. The Loan is being offered at a zero % (zero percent) interest unsecured loan (no collateral needed) for eligible repairs and improvements. For additional information or to get an application for this Loan Program, please call Tracy Tosta at 891-2200
COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program
The City understands the economic impact of COVID-19 on the business community. A Grant has been established to provide up to $2,500 per business for incurred or anticipated expenses for the moderations of operations of facilities during the pandemic. Applications will be collected through Oct. 31, 2020. For applications and / or additional information, call Tracy Tosta at 891-2200.
Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!