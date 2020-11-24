Raisin Capital of the World: Ways to 'Shop Local' during the holidays

I hope you will be enjoying your Thanksgiving meal as you are reading this article. The year is ending very quickly and as I look back on the year, I am reminded that this year has really been different for all of us.
Many of our traditional events have been postponed or cancelled. This week the governor put into place some new regulations due to the increase of positive COVID-19 tests reported in California. Our holidays will be different with small family gatherings instead of our usual feast during this time. I can only imagine the feelings those first settlers enjoyed as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving with friends and family.
Let us all stop and remember to be thankful for the gifts and talents we have been given. I also challenge each one of you to share your talents with others. If you bake, make a plate of cookies for a neighbor or friend. Take your doctor and their staff a fruit tray to snack on. Make a special ornament for your grandchildren — when Mary and I decorate our tree, each ornament we put on it brings us good memories of family and friends.
Life goes by so fast so please; remember that as a community we have a responsibility to support our LOCAL BUSINESSES. Make sure you thank those who are working in our stores and businesses- a little thank you for being there can make someone’s day special. One way you can support local businesses is to buy a gift card to put into a stocking or pick up a gift card for dinner as a quick gift. By doing that, you are supporting our local restaurants and businesses.
The Selma District Chamber of Commerce wants to remind you to bring your homemade or special decorated Christmas tree ornament to the Chamber office at 1821 Tucker Street by November 30 for it be placed on the Community Christmas Tree. The Chamber Office will be closed Nov. 23-27 but you can drop off your ornaments at G. J. Gardner next door to the Chamber.
Although the local elections have not yet been certified, The Selma District Chamber of Commerce wishes to congratulate those apparent elected: Scott Robertson, Selma’s first elected Mayor, Selma City Council District 1-Blanca Navarro, Selma City Council District 4-Bev Cho, Selma Unified School District 2- Nick Sahota, Selma Unified School District 1- Rosemary Alanis, Selma Health Care, No. 2. - Lorane Avalos and Selma Health Care, No. 4.-Danny Serimian.
From the Selma District Chamber of Commerce we wish for you a
HAPPY and HEALTHY THANKSGIVING 2020!
Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!