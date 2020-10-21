Raisin Capital of the World: Selma rolls with the changes

This last week as I left my house for work, I noticed a difference outside. As I was walking to my car, I felt the cool crisp air on my arms and my face. It is fall and the weather is changing. These last seven months have been difficult for all of us, yet as this new season begins, I am reminded of the blessings that I have by living in Selma. No, it is not perfect, and no, it cannot be what it used to be. We cannot go back to the Selma of 5,000 people but we can celebrate the changes.
You see, the town has changed in the last 30 years. We have grown to a community of over 25,000 people. Freeways have been added and transportation with the change in population, a community changes. When we were younger, we were able to go downtown to the swimming pool in Lincoln Park, or go to the Roller Skating Rink on McCall and Whitson.
We used to have pharmacies that had fountain counters where you could go and sit and order your lunch and milkshakes as well as other fountain drinks, and yes, we had a downtown theater where we could go with friends to see the newest movies.
We went to Fresno seldom, because we wanted to do business in our hometown where our friends and neighbors owned or worked.
With that said, let us look at the great changes that happened since our younger days. We have a State of the Art Selma Art Center — where we can go and watch those talented individual from the Selma Community perform and be proud of them. Where kids can participate. Lincoln Park houses a wonderful Nick Medina Senior Center where the Seniors of Selma can go and have fellowship food and games.
A new Police Station will be dedicated soon to help provide an environment that will enhance this community and the work of our Police department in Selma. We thank them for their service and know we are safe with them as our partners.
When we look forward, we soon will have a new recreation complex out by Rockwell Pond, which will also bring new commercial development. New interest is being shown for filling some of the vacant downtown businesses as well as development in our other shopping centers.
Let us begin to support our businesses and make sure that those that have worked hard to survive during this COVID-19 period remain strong. It has been a very difficult time for those who have business, they have had to shut down, re-open, shut down again and that is difficult.
So as Selma continues to grow and evolve into the regional hub in Southern Fresno County, let us remember to adopt a new slogan — SHOP SELMA FIRST!
Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
