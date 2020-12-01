Raisin Capital of the World: Election results now final

On Friday Nov. 27 2020, the Fresno County Elections Department certified all the elections in Fresno County. The Selma Elections were certified and the following results are final.
The Selma District Chamber of Commerce wishes to congratulate those elected: Scott Robertson, Selma has first elected Mayor, Selma City Councilmember District 1-Blanca Navarro, Selma City Councilmember District 4-Bev Cho, Selma Unified School District 2- Nick Sahota, Selma Unified School District 1- Rosemary Alanis, Selma Health Care, and No. 2. - Lorane Avalos and Selma Health Care, No. 4.-Danny Serimian.
The Selma Chamber of Commerce wishes success to all those elected and ask as a Community that we support each of them as they begin their new positions of Leadership in Selma. We appreciate all that ran for and for their dedication and commitment to support the Selma Community.
Thanksgiving is over, we have had our last turkey sandwich with cranberry sauce, the mashed potatoes and gravy, the stuffing and green beans have been eaten so “it’s BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”
Downtown is decorated and ready for “Jolly Ole Saint Nicklaus” to arrive-and he has confirmed his arrival date with the Selma District Chamber of Commerce. He will arrive Saturday, Dec. 5, starting at 5 p.m.; He will ride the Selma Fire Truck down High Street to the Selma Veterans Plaza where he will join the Mayor, City Council members and the Selma 2020-21 Raisin Queen in the official lighting of the Christmas tree. The Tree will have the new ornaments made by members of the community to add a special additional for the 2020 Christmas Season.
Therefore, we begin the “Most Wonderful Time of The Year” where we all act like children and are filled with the anticipation that the season brings. The joy of people showing kindness to each other — sharing homemade cookies with neighbors (or sharing them with the Chamber LOL) buying that special gift for those you love, decorating your home, putting up the tree and as you hang the ornaments remembering the place you were when you got it or the people who made or gifted it to you.
The traditions of this time of the year are special. We all know that this year will be different, but let us all remember that love can be shown in many ways. So, let kindness and Love be our gift to each other during this Wonderful Time of the Year.
SHOP LOCAL/SHOP SELMA!
Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!