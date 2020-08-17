Police arrest Visalia man for loaded firearm and drugs in vehicle

SELMA — Selma Police arrested a Visalia man after officers allegedly found a handgun and drugs in his car.
Officers conducted a traffic stop eastbound from the Circle K on Floral Avenue and Whitson Street. Police reportedly stopped the vehicle for operating without headlights at 2:15 a.m.
When conducting the stop, officers say they found the driver, 24-year-old Jorge Cruz-Ambriz, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Authorities removed the two passengers from the car and proceeded to search Cruz-Ambriz’s vehicle. During their search, police say they found a 9mm handgun sitting on the rear floor in plain sight and a magazine was discovered by the passenger side door handle.
Officers allegedly proceeded to find several xanax pills, promethazine cough syrup, marijuana and other pills in the vehicle.
According to police, Cruz-Ambriz told them he had the handgun and when he saw officers, he took out the magazine and requested a passenger to put it in the passenger side door area. Officers said they released the two passengers after Cruz-Ambriz took full responsibility for the gun and drugs. Cruz-Ambriz and the two passengers are from the Visalia area.
Cruz-Ambriz’s vehicle was towed and he was transported to Fresno County Jail.
Cruz-Ambriz was booked on the following charges: loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm that was not registered to the owner, transporting a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of xanax, possession of codeine, unlicensed, no headlights during darkness.
Jeremiah Martinez contributed to this report
