Police arrest Sanger woman on DUI, loaded firearm charges
Police arrest Sanger woman on DUI, loaded firearm charges

  • Updated
SELMA — Selma Police arrested a woman early Friday morning after allegedly finding a loaded firearm in her vehicle and driving under the influence.

Officers searched the vehicle of the driver, 29-year-old Jennifer Martinez, finding a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. The police allege that Martinez, who is from Sanger, was also under the influence of marijuana and prescription drugs.

Martinez was arrested and transported to Fresno County Jail on the charges of a DUI and a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

