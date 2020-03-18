The Word Walk: Lights in a Dark Season

Today’s news cycle is dominated by one thing: the rise and spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid 19).

Yes, the reality of this pandemic outbreak is that much death and suffering will come to pass. Now, I am no healthcare expert and I don’t play one on my radio program. But I am a minister of the gospel, and we have a place to go for any and all crises, including a health issue like this one. That place is described in the word of God, which reminds us where to put our hope.

For believers, this is a good day to remember that our hope is not in what we save, or even in our physical health. Neither the markets nor our current health status provides the source of our identity. Psalm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

20:7 reminds us, "Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the LORD our God."

Or, we might say, “Some trust in our financial portfolio and some in our health status, but we trust in the name of the LORD our God.”

This is so critical to hold on to when fear threatens to grab hold of our hearts: Our God is not surprised by a viral outbreak. He is not disinterested in our fears. He is our rock, our light, and our salvation (Psalm 27:1). This might be a good time to look toward the written word of God instead of our news feed for support.

As American Christians we are accustomed to power, security and easy access. Suddenly as the possibility for reversal becomes greater, it is how we respond during these times when we feel powerless and vulnerable that may bring about the opportunity for personal growth, and to be a sound example and witness to others. The history of the true church abounds with examples of the church stepping into the darkness of the suffering to shine as lights. Maybe that is what we are about to face— we don’t know. But what we do know is that Jesus told us to let our light shine in a dark world (Matthew 5:14-16) and that he would never leave us nor forsake us (Hebrews 13:5), and our response in a time like this may be such a time to shine.

Rafael Bastien-Herrera is a Selma resident and Pastor/Teacher of The Word Walk Fellowship Ministries. He has a B.A. in Pastoral Ministry/Counseling, and a M.DIV. in Theology. He is a Radio Bible Teacher on KGED 1680 AM "Christian Talk" Radio, every Sunday at 8:30 AM, in Fresno. Please send questions to rbherrera@thewordwalk.org.