The Holiday season is upon us, and during these festive days filled with so much hustle and bustle, let us focus on this one word...GRACE. I just love this word...GRACE.
The Bible tells us in John 1:16, “For from [Christ’s] fullness we have all received, grace upon grace” (ESV) The NASB translates the verse the same way. The NIV translates the verse “Out of his fullness we have all received grace in place of grace already given.” Just let that soak in.
Christ (the Word) has been the focus of John chapter 1. In verse 14 we read, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.” The fact that Jesus was “full of grace and truth” is the main focus addressed in verses 16–17. Verse 15 is a parenthetical aside. To get a better understanding of the force of John’s argument, we can read verses 14 and 16–17 together, without verse 15:
“And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth. . . . For from his fullness we have all received, grace upon grace. For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.”
Jesus is full of grace, and John says, that from that fullness, we (John, his original readers, and the rest of us who have trusted in Christ, you and I) have received grace and more grace. One hallmark of any interaction with Jesus is grace. Christians receive grace and then more grace—grace served on top of grace—grace and then, in place of that, more grace...I don't mean to sound redundant...but the point is that Christ is full of grace, and those who know Him get doubly showered with grace. Isn't that so awesome?!!
The Amplified Bible translates John 1:16 this way: “Out of His fullness [the superabundance of His grace and truth] we have all received grace upon grace [spiritual blessing upon spiritual blessing, favor upon favor, and gift heaped upon gift].”
What’s abundantly clear is that, when we come to Christ, He dishes out grace in heaping, huge servings!
You have free articles remaining.
In John 1:17 Christ is contrasted with Moses and the law. Of course, the law and God’s dealings with Israel did involve grace and truth, but the emphasis was more on obedience and punishment. In the New Testament, law is often contrasted with grace. The law emphasized God’s divine standards and the inability of fallen mankind to meet them, while grace rescues fallen humanity from deserved punishment. The law pinpoints the problem, and grace fixes the problem. I must repeat this. The law pinpoints the problem, and grace fixes the problem, and Jesus is "full of grace and truth." (John 1:14)
Romans 5:20–21 says the same thing in a slightly different way: “The law was brought in so that the trespass might increase. But where sin increased, grace increased all the more, so that, just as sin reigned in death, so also grace might reign through righteousness to bring eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Allow GRACE to be part of your Holiday season...
I read on Facebook: "Some families don't need to exchange gifts for Christmas. They need to settle old disputes, make peace, forgive, seek unity, and heal. That's the real gift."
This can only be done with GRACE. Allow His grace to be doubly applied through you.
Grace upon grace...Where sin abounds, grace does much more abound.
(Romans 5:20)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.