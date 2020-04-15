The Word Walk: Certain In Uncertain Times

There have been many times in my life when it seems like the future is uncertain. Whether it’s something that relates to me personally, or a frightening event going on in the world, such as what we are experiencing now with this Covid-19 pandemic. I oftentimes feel as though I’m grasping at straws, trying to find some secure footing on the quaking ground.
It’s easy to say “just trust God.” But, to be really honest with you, at times my fears can be bigger than my faith in dark moments. And in mind, I have good reason to worry. I think, “what is this world coming to?” or “if only I lived 100 years ago, things were better then” or “people have become so evil and wicked, I’m sure Jesus will come back soon!”
But are these statements really true? Well, Solomon tells us the opposite.
“What has been, will be again, and what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” Eccl. 1:9
Sadly, we are over-exposed to a lot of terrible things because of the availability of the internet and world-wide news media. While it can serve to make us aware of what is going on and motivate us to pray, I believe it can also give us an unhealthy dose of fear and trepidation.
In short, it makes me want to hide under a rock (and take my whole family with me).
Let’s reflect for a moment on the Israelites in the Old Testament: held in captivity in Egypt for about 400 years, then becoming nomads for 40 years, with only the youngest generation able to see the Promised Land.
King David was hunted down by King Saul, Paul was heavily persecuted for his faith and thousands of Christians in the early centuries were publicly killed because of their confession of belief in Jesus the Christ. Many martyrs throughout Scripture and history have experienced unbelievably difficult trials because of opposition to the Gospel and what was going on around them.
There were times when these men and women despaired as well, uncertain of their outcome. The people of Israel mixed their beliefs in God with idols or abandoned faith altogether, and David cried out many times in the Psalms, using deep words of suffering: “How long shall the wicked, O Lord, how long shall the wicked exult?” Psalm 94:3, NASB
Precious souls throughout history have struggled, just as I have, and just as you have, to understand the purpose in it all and to feel secure. And yet, there was always something constant in the midst of trouble. Something certain. There was God. There IS God!
“Though the fig tree should not blossom, nor fruit be on the vines, the produce of the olive fail and the fields yield no food, the flock be cut off from the fold and there be no herd in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will take joy in the God of my salvation. God, the Lord, is my strength; he makes my feet like the deer’s; he makes me tread on my high places.” Habakkuk 3:17-19, ESV
He is always there. I must repeat this...HE is ALWAYS there. In the midst of personal trials that we cannot rescue ourselves from. During a government shutdown, hard economic conditions, poor family situations, persecution, wars, hunger and thirst, He is there. He is not far off, even though it may feel that way at times. Even when it is hard to trust, He is trustworthy. And when we fail Him and fail in our faith, He gives us the grace that we need.
“The works of His hands are faithful and just; all His precepts are trustworthy; they are established forever and ever, to be performed with faithfulness and uprightness.” Psalm 111:7-8, ESV
I have always stated at the end of my radio program, "God is still upon His throne, and nothing will ever change that!"
Praise the Lord that we serve a God who is certain, even in uncertain times.
Rafael Bastien-Herrera is a Selma resident and Pastor/Director of The Word Walk Ministries, as well as Teaching Pastor at The Armory Church in Fresno. He has a B.A. in Pastoral Ministry, and a M.DIV. in Theology. He is a Radio Bible Teacher on KGED 1680 AM "Christian Talk" Radio, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m., in Fresno.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!