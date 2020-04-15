The Word Walk: Certain In Uncertain Times

Let’s reflect for a moment on the Israelites in the Old Testament: held in captivity in Egypt for about 400 years, then becoming nomads for 40 years, with only the youngest generation able to see the Promised Land.

King David was hunted down by King Saul, Paul was heavily persecuted for his faith and thousands of Christians in the early centuries were publicly killed because of their confession of belief in Jesus the Christ. Many martyrs throughout Scripture and history have experienced unbelievably difficult trials because of opposition to the Gospel and what was going on around them.

There were times when these men and women despaired as well, uncertain of their outcome. The people of Israel mixed their beliefs in God with idols or abandoned faith altogether, and David cried out many times in the Psalms, using deep words of suffering: “How long shall the wicked, O Lord, how long shall the wicked exult?” Psalm 94:3, NASB

Precious souls throughout history have struggled, just as I have, and just as you have, to understand the purpose in it all and to feel secure. And yet, there was always something constant in the midst of trouble. Something certain. There was God. There IS God!