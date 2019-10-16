I could be wrong, but I bet the parents of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe didn’t set up lawn chairs on the sidelines and yell instructions at their daughters during World Cup last summer.
And I betcha Aaron Judge’s mom doesn’t scream “Pay attention out there!” as her son patrols the outfield in Major League ballparks.
Yet that’s what all of us do when our children play sports at the youngest levels of competition. After one season of t-ball and half a season so far of under-6 Selma Youth Soccer, I can say that’s almost a requirement at the games played by my 4-year-old grandson Joaquin’s teams.
We call it parenting, supporting our kiddies as they learn to compete in team and individual sports. You know who you are and I know who you are, because I hear you and see you. And because I am one of you.
Millions of American children compete on playing fields, courts, golf courses, gymnasiums, wrestling mats and tracks. They start young and many drop out before their teen years because they got burned out, weren’t talented or interested enough or found something they liked to do better.
And there are some, I know, who quit because of excessive “parenting.”
I have participated in sports from age 7 to age 72, and I dreamed of teaching my offspring. Daughter Rusty swam with the Aqua Bears because her friends were doing it, and played on the Selma High tennis team because I was the assistant coach. But she cares little about sports; neither does Joaquin’s father.
That leaves grandpa to work with the little guy on his skills and attitude regarding athletics. So far, he is enjoying being on a team, has decent skills and loves to run. And that makes me happy, especially when he makes a play and then tells his Mom, “Grandpa taught me that.”
Under-6 soccer is similar to t-ball in that most of the players are just learning the game and haven’t quite grasped the fine points. And yet They sometimes kick the ball in the correct direction, their shots sometimes find the net and the goalies sometimes manage to corral a few of the opponents’ shots.
At other times, what they do doesn’t resemble the actual sport.
Meanwhile, on the sidelines, the adults are mostly encouraging. We yell “Go (insert name here)” when one of the Lil’ Ballers possesses the ball and is headed toward the goal. It could be our kid or someone else’s, but we are yelling anyway.
Sometimes our exhortations are more personal, directed at our offspring. Goaltending can be a boring proposition for a 4-year-old who loves to run, so on occasion we scream “(Insert our kid’s name here), get ready!” when the opponents are proceeding toward our goal.
If that’s all we do, there’s no problem. But we all know that some parents go beyond that, especially as their kids get older. And when the commentary turns into criticism for an on-field miscue, especially for young children, the message can have unintended consequences.
I have always believed that praise should be loud, criticism should be soft. A non-judgemental tone of voice can calm a young athlete after a game.
As players gain experience, they understand when they screw up. They often feel worse about it than we do. As a parent, we should use those instances as a learning experience: Asking “What did you learn that can help you next time?” Is a good start.
Some children learn success and failure at a young level. In Joaquin’s first game for the Lil Ballers, he played a quarter in goal and stopped some shots. When I complimented him on that after the game, he said, “Grandpa, one got by me.”
So here’s a shout-out to all parents and grandparents: Our kids’ ballgames are great pastimes for us. But it’s their game, not ours. Let them enjoy the romp. And let us encourage them, but tone down the criticism.
And if every play is not done perfectly, don’t fret. They’ll figure it out, or they won’t. Either way, let’s hope they can learn a lesson or two — and we do, as well.
