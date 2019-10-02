Maps of Selma, dividing the city into five districts, line a wall of the Council Chambers at Selma City Hall.
By next week, they could be litter. Anyone need some wallpaper?
In a stunning reversal, the City Council last Friday voted to reverse course and reconsider turning Selma’s government into four council districts and an at-large mayor.
That was a proposal they had voted down by a 3-2 vote in July. On Friday, after a ruling from their new city attorney, they voted 3-2 to allow the mayor-at-large system to be revisited on Oct. 7.
The sea change came from councilman Jim Avalos, who had voted against the 4-plus-1 plan in July, siding with Luis Franco and John Trujillo. Second time around, he decided to vote with Mayor Scott Robertson and Sarah Guerra.
Avalos is the power broker on the council, a swingman between Franco/Trujillo and Robertson/Guerra.
He switched his vote after City Attorney Neal Costanzo — recently reinstated after being terminated last year — assured the council that under a provision of the California Government Code passed in 2017, dividing a city into four districts plus an at-large Mayor would not violate the Voter Rights Act and thus the council would be protected from lawsuit.
Plus, the decision could be made by the council, without a vote of the people.
Friday’s 3-2 vote sent the whole process back to the drawing board — or, more aptly, up against the map-covered wall. Should the council change to the 4-plus-1 plan, all the proposed maps will have to be altered.
Districting is a problematic assignment for any city. The threat of lawsuit is the elephant in the room, although attorney Constanzo dismissed the threat. (“Frivolous and unfounded” was his description of possible lawsuits.)
Philosophically, there are a couple of issues to consider in districting: 1) Selma is a culturally diverse city with more than 70 percent Latin population, so it is unlikely there would be a district where the ethnic groups are not mixed; 2) All sections of a city, should have representation on the council.
In practicality, the districts must share equal population. And, of course, current council members — who were voted by the community at-large — would like to stay on board even though several of them live near each other.
With five districts, the mayor would continue to rotate every year, as it does now. With a mayor-at-large, the entire city would vote for the mayor — who would answer to all the voters, not just his/her district.
Avalos’s reasoning his change of vote was simple: During the earlier vote, he was swayed by the opinion from the previous attorney and others that a 4-plus-1 system could leave the council vulnerable to lawsuits.
But Costanzo’s opinion that the threat of lawsuits was unfounded swayed Avalos to ask the attorney to bring a revised 4-plus-1 resolution to the meeting on Monday — to the dismay of all the 5-district proponents.
Stay tuned, folks. Come Monday, we might get a revised districting plan. Or not. And as usual it could get messy.
Because there is nothing predictable about this City Council except 3-2 votes.
