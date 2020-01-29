As I began emerging from the winter doldrums, a report last week warmed my heart.
A Gallup Poll found that Americans averaged 10.5 trips to the library in 2019, far more often than they attended movies, concerts and sporting events.
Sometimes, after paying way more attention than I should to social media, I grieve over the terrible spelling, grammar and syntax practiced by my fellow Americans. Are we losing our ability to use simple words to make simple sentences?
And then I pose this question: Would it help if we read more?
I have to be honest here. I read a lot. As a lifelong writer, I value the written word probably more than most of you. Just as carpenters with their hammers and saws and golfers with their clubs, words were the tools of my trade.
And writers need readers as a restaurant needs diners. So I love it when people read. Books, magazines, newspapers or comics. Paper and ink or on a screen.
The more we read, the more we understand how words work together to make us laugh, cry, gasp, grimace, ponder and provoke.
We learn the importance of punctuation, understanding that there’s a huge difference between “Let’s eat, Grandma” and “Let’s eat Grandma.” We learn that there, their and they’re are not the same word; neither are to, too and two.
You have free articles remaining.
But even more importantly, by reading we begin to figure out the world and the way it works. We can maneuver relationships, finances, and physics. We can follow instructions on tool boxes and subway schedules.
Words, whether spoken or written, have the potential to bless or destroy. The better we know how to they are used and misused, the better our chances to be blessed and not destroyed.
We want our children to grow into intelligent, successful, caring adults, able to think critically. Reading can help them get there.
My grandson, Joaquin, is almost five. As he moves from pre-school into kindergarten, he still carries on a pre-sleep routine he began as a toddler. It’s called milk and book (leche and libro with his parents, who speak with him in Spanish).
And as we parents and grandparents continue to read to Joaquin each night, I have noticed that now he can recognize words, and his vocabulary is growing in ways I did not think possible a year ago.
But back to my original point — Americans’ use of libraries. If we average 10.5 visits a year to our library, then a lot of you aren’t going because I go drop by our Selma library probably 40 to 50 times each year. And what I see is parents and children checking out books, folks of all ages using library’s computers or its wifi and perusing newspapers and magazines.
All of that will make us a more literate, more educated society, better able to make decisions that affect our country.
And if that is important to you, thank your local librarian. See you at the book shelves.
