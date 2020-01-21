And then we prayed. We prayed for our country and our city and our souls. We prayed for a strong, effective City Council.
And, along the way at last week’s Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, we also heard a steady sermon of politicking.
What did I expect, when I heard “Mayor” and “Prayer” in the same sentence?
Because if we have learned anything in National politics, it’s that many of us consider that God and Government can be partners. So why should small-town politics be any different?
In theory, a Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is a grand idea: Bringing together civic leaders, concerned citizens and churches for a faith-based pep rally. Kudos to new Mayor Louis Franco and the Selma Christian Ministry Network for making it work.
But methinks Prayer and Politics often make for strange bedfellows. We pray for our country, but what, specifically are we asking The Almighty to do? We pray for our city, but what is God’s answer about infrastructure, district elections and public safety funding?
So we pray for wisdom. We pray for direction. We pray for healing and unity.
But prayer is just the start. It needs to be followed with action. And, as Selma pastor Nelson Schwamb reminded us last Friday, Selma’s faith community has shown to be generous and helpful toward those with emotional, spiritual and physical needs.
We demonstrate our faith in God by obeying his call for love, grace, redemption and forgiveness. We show allegiance to our city by volunteering for civic committees and keeping council members honest and focused. We show allegiance to our nation by advocating for those we believe offer solutions to major issues.
You have free articles remaining.
I considered the blending of faith and politics when listening to last week’s guest speaker Daniel Garza, a former GOP politico in the Bush Administration, who preached about Biblical principles and free market economy.
Christians come in all political persuasions, and people of faith on both the right and the left can disagree on issues of great importance. The key is to respect and try to understand each other’s opinions — to learn to disagree with love and grace.
And that becomes more difficult every day in our highly partisan political climate. Are some issues impossible to reconcile? Can Christian brothers and sisters respect each other’s views on such polarizing issues as immigration, abortion and racial/religious/gender intolerance?
My question is, when you mix your politics with your faith, are you strengthening your political stance, or weakening the message of your faith?
Let us ponder that as we continue to exercise both our faith values and our political voice. Let us gather for Mayor’s Prayer Breakfasts as Christian brothers and sisters even as we might agree to disagree on our politics.
And so this is my prayer for us: In our places of worship, let us preach the power of Christian love, grace, redemption and forgiveness. At the ballot box, let us exercise our political beliefs through our votes.
And, yes, let our prayer requests include wisdom and direction for our elected officials.
Amen and God bless. Peace and grace to you all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.