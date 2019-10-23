Selma Stories: Praise for the ‘exceptional’ in our midst

Maggie Gomez and I used to hang around in tennis shorts. It was the 1990s and she was our No. 1 player for the Bears girls team as a senior in the Class of 1993. I was an assistant coach.
Today Magdalena Gomez is in her mid-40s, a professional woman and college trustee. In her career she has morphed from the financial sector to various organizations that help empower the least-powerful of our citizens.
And she owes it all to her youth on Valley View Street in Selma and her education in Selma Schools.
On Saturday Gomez was one of several Valley residents honored for their community service. They hailed from Selma, Mendota, Kerman, London, Hanford, Kettleman City and other communities in Congressional District 22.
Congressman T.J. Cox created the Latino Inspire Awards to honor citizens who were described as “exceptional people.” They are local elected officials and others who work to make their communities better, from growing public gardens to building libraries to advocating for folks trying to negotiate social services and educational opportunities.
Maggie, the daughter of longtime United Farm Workers official Humberto Gomez, was a standout athlete at Selma High, went away to Carleton College in Minnesota and then worked in private-sector finance for Smith-Barney in the Bay Area.
She would return home on weekends and hang out with her friends. She eventually moved back permanently to work for agencies that help Valley residents tap into their potential.
Then last year she won election to the State Center Community Colleges Board of Trustees. (She also is an Associate Director for the Fresno Teachers Association.)
Gomez said her motivation comes from her youth, desiring to see her friends succeed in their dreams. But, of course, financial and academic pitfalls keep some students from getting into four-year colleges or a chosen occupation Community Colleges can “give students second and third chances” to achieve their dreams, she said.
I remember Maggie from our Selma High girls tennis team as a fierce competitor who raised her game when the competition got better. She also played basketball and volleyball, and said sports “helped me become more aggressive and more competitive.”
Gomez speaks fondly of her Selma school days. She recalled that she studied in the first bilingual classes at Selma Unified (at Eric White and Washington) and was sports editor of her campus newspaper at Eric White.
“Whether it was inside the classroom, in the band or on the basketball and tennis courts, my teachers and coaches heavily influenced me to think greater and bigger.”
We all wish for the best for our children, and their education is a huge part of that. So it behooves us to pay attention to those who have taken advantage of their Selma education to make a difference in the community.
Maggie Gomez is one of those “exceptional” ones.
