Selma Stories: “Play ball” — someday

In case you missed it, Major League Baseball’s Opening Day came and went last week.
Mostly, it just went, barely noticed because the world has stopped as we hunker down in our caves to fend off a pandemic virus.
I was acutely aware last Thursday because I had a ticket for the scheduled opener between the Dodgers and Giants in Los Angeles. I have been to many major league games, but never an Opening Day.
As a Giants fans, I understood I would be sitting with my sister and her family, who would of course have been clad in Dodger Blue. But I still agreed because baseball is a big deal in our family.
Instead, I spent Thursday hibernating at home with all the other folks who hold useless tickets to events — sports, concerts, cruises, graduations, etc. —cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, the coronavirus. (We can’t even watch our Selma Bears play Spring sports, which were halted because of the virus danger.)
And so it was that my sister, Linda, last weekend told me her family had just watched a replay of Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. All baseball fans remember that one, with Dodgers slugger Kirk Gibson limping to the plate on aching legs with the Dodgers down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth inning and trailing the Oakland A’s by a run.
When he lifted a pinch hit, two-run home run to right field for a walk-off victory, Dodger Stadium exploded. It was one of the most dramatic sports moments of my lifetime.
This is what we fans are doing these days, watching famous endings of games that we originally witnessed live or on television years ago. For that we can thank our good friends Google and YouTube.
I reminded my sister of another one she might want to watch that was just as dramatic. It was Joe Carter’s walk-off home run to win the 1993 World Series for Toronto — the Blue Jays’ first Major League Baseball championship.
Those two home runs have something in common besides their drama. Both players were mobbed by teammates when they touched home plate after an emotional run around the bases. Who can ever forget Gibson’s grinning fist-pump or Carter leaping for joy when they realized what they had done.
As much as the event itself, we shared in the players’ excitement. It was a visceral example of what athletes experience in championship sports events. Those mob scenes at home plate had nothing to do with the millions the players earn and everything to do with the absolute thrill of victory that we all experience in sporting drama.
There have been other such moments of exhilaration I can remember from a lifetime of watching sports: Tom Brady screaming and jumping for joy when his teammate intercepted a Seattle Seahawks pass to wrench victory from almost sure defeat in the 2015 Super Bowl; Duke players piling on Christian Laettner after his shot at the buzzer sent the Blue Devils to the NCAA Final Four by a point over Kentucky in 1992; the U.S. Olympic Hockey team celebrating the “Miracle on Ice” win over Russia in 1980; Brandi Chastain ripping off her jersey after her penalty kick in overtime gave the U.S. Women the World Cup soccer title in 1999.
You probably could think of others, but those are some of mine. I watch sports for drama and personality, and those events had plenty of both.
So let’s not mope at the lack of sports broadcasting during the coronavirus lockdown. Find your favorite memory and relive it on your personal screen.
And let’s hope we’ll still be able to hear “play ball” sometime this season.
(Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” runs regularly in The Enterprise.)
