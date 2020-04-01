Selma Stories: “Play ball” — someday

This is what we fans are doing these days, watching famous endings of games that we originally witnessed live or on television years ago. For that we can thank our good friends Google and YouTube.

I reminded my sister of another one she might want to watch that was just as dramatic. It was Joe Carter’s walk-off home run to win the 1993 World Series for Toronto — the Blue Jays’ first Major League Baseball championship.

Those two home runs have something in common besides their drama. Both players were mobbed by teammates when they touched home plate after an emotional run around the bases. Who can ever forget Gibson’s grinning fist-pump or Carter leaping for joy when they realized what they had done.

As much as the event itself, we shared in the players’ excitement. It was a visceral example of what athletes experience in championship sports events. Those mob scenes at home plate had nothing to do with the millions the players earn and everything to do with the absolute thrill of victory that we all experience in sporting drama.